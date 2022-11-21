✕ Close Police name suspect in 'heartbreaking' Colorado Springs shooting

The FBI has joined an investigation in Colorado Springs after a gunman killed five people and injured 25 others after opening fire within moments upon entering a LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday night.

Police and the district attorney’s office have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect. The suspect reportedly carried an AR-15-style rifle. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

At least “two heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect” within minutes after he entered, according to chief Adrian Vasquez.

Police responded within minutes after several 911 calls from the scene just before midnight on Saturday, when the club hosted drag performances and a DJ the day before the club would commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance.

President Joe Biden urged members of Congress to reinstitute a ban on high-powered rifles like the AR-15-style weapon allegedly used in the attack. He also called on public officials to reject a “disturbing wave” of legislation designed to marginalise LGBT+ people as far-right activists and lawmakers continue to target drag events.