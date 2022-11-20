Colorado Springs shooting suspect named as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspected gunman in the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting has been named as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Colorado Springs Police Department Deputy Chief Adrian Vasquez confirmed the suspect’s name at a press conference on Sunday morning, hours after five people were killed and 18 others were injured inside LGBT+ nightclub Club Q.

Mr Vasquez said the suspect entered the club and began shooting “immediately” with a long rifle.

At least two “heroic people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect,” according to Mr Vasquez.

“Their actions clearly saved lives,” added Mayor John Suthers.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said that people inside the building helped stop the gunman.

“Our [prayers] and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends,” according to a post on the club’s Facebook page. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

The suspect was later taken into custody and hospitalised with undisclosed injuries.

Police officers responded to the scene at 11.57pm after 911 dispatchers received “numerous” calls that there was an active shooter inside the club, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt Pam Castro said at an earlier press conference.

Drag performer Del Lusional hosted a punk and alternative show scheduled for 9pm, followed by a DJ and dancing from 11pm until the early morning hours.

“I was walking backstage when I heard the gunshots. I only saw the after math and even then, I didn’t wanna look,” Del Lusional wrote in a post on Twitter.

In another post, the performer said: “I never thought this would happen to me and my bar. I don’t know what to do with myself. I can’t stop hearing the shots.”

One victim ran from the scene to a nearby 7-Eleven and collapsed, according to a witness who spoke with Colorado Public Radio.

“One of the victims had gotten shot seven times and ran over here … trying to get some help,” he said. “He collapsed. That’s why that caution tape is out in the front there.”

More than 30 firefighters and 11 ambulances responded to the scene, and ambulances transported three patients at a time to local hospitals.

This is a developing story

A previous version of this story misspelled the suspect’s surname