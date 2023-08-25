Cook’s Corner shooting - latest: Suspect John Snowling’s divorce details revealed as first victim identified
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office identified the gunman as retired Ventura Police sergeant John Snowling, 59
At least four people have been killed and others are being treated for gunshot wounds after a mass shooting at a popular bikers’ bar in California’s Orange County.
The Orange County sheriff said those killed included the suspected gunman, identified by The Orange County Sheriff’s Department as John Snowling, 59.
The incident began with a domestic dispute between the gunman and his wife. Snowling, a retired law enforcement officer with the Ventura Police Department, opened fire on his wife Marie Snowling and her dining companion.
Sheriff Don Barnes said on Thursday that Snowling then continued shooting indiscriminately. A man who approached Snwoling as the gunman retrieved more weapons from his vehicle was fatally shot.
Three people died and six others were injured before Snowling was killed by law enforcement. Only one of the fatal victims, 67-year-old John Leehay, has been identified.
Ms Snowling had filed for divorce in December 2022, according to The Los Angeles Times. A neighbour of the couple told the outlet she had moved in with her ailing mother while Snowling was spending most of his time in Ohio, where he owned a property.
Who are the victims?
Police only named one of the fatal victims: 67-year-old John Leehey of Irvine, California
One of the other two victims was a woman dining near Marie Snowling, The woman exited the bar and reached the roadway before succumbing to her injuries.
John Snowling travelled from Ohio to carry out the attack, officials say
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday that Snowling opened fire on his estranged wife Marie Snowling, her dining companion, and another man who approached him as Snowling tried to retrieve more weapons from his vehicle.
Snowling then started shooting indiscriminately, police said. Snowling killed three people and wounded six others before he was taken down by police within minutes of starting the carnage.
Marie Snowling, who was shot in the face, survived the shooting and is recovering in hospital.
Sheriff Don Barnes said that Snowling did not exchange any words with his estranged wife before the violence unfolded.
Mr Barnes highlighted that although the Cook’s Corner “may have been a biker’s bar thirty years ago,” it is now a place for families and the community to gather.
Deputies were at the scene within two minutes and located Snowling in the parking lot of the Cook’s Corner. He then reportedly began shooting at deputies with a shotgun and struck a patrol car’s windshield.
The four weapons seized by authorities had been purchased legally.
Mr Barnes said Snowling travelled from Ohio, where he owned a property, before the shooting.
A ‘domestic dispute’ spilled into historic biker bar Cook’s Corner. It ended with a mass shooting
It began just like any other Wednesday night at the popular biker bar.
Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts had gathered for drinks, food and fun with friends at Cook’s Corner, one of the most famous biker bars and restaurants in southern California.
But, this one night took a devastating turn when a gunman opened fire, leaving at least three people dead and many others injured.
The Independent’s Faiza Saqib reports:
What we know about the Cook’s Corner biker bar shooting
A regular night at a popular biker bar took a devastating turn when gunfire broke out. Faiza Saqib reports
Three weapons seized by police
A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation who spoke with the Los Angeles Times under the condition of anonymity said that Snowling had three guns: two handguns and a shotgun used during his confrontation with police.
The Orange County’s Sheriff Office told KTLA on Thursday that it could not be confirmed whether Snowling was struck by deputies’ gunfire but that “it was safe” to assume so.
More than 460 mass shootings in US this year so far
So far this year, the US has witnessed at least 465 mass shootings, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive.
The US crossed 400 shootings mark in July, the earliest ever recorded in a year since 2013, it said.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward filed this report last month:
America’s mass shooting crisis, in numbers
The US has recorded at least one mass act of gun violence every day, underscored by a chaotic July 4 holiday
John Snowling’s estranged wife recovering from gunshot wound, family say
Snowling’s estranged wife Marie Snowling was shot during the altercation.
Despite earlier reports that she had not survived the attack, her father William Mosby told The Orange County on Thursday that Ms Snowling is recovering from her injuries at Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
“Her friend in the bar said she was shot in the lower jaw,” Mr Mosby told the outlet. “I’m extremely relieved, what I heard was the worst.”
Mr Mosby described Snowling as a “crazy husband” who couldn’t cope with Ms Snowling’s request for a divorce.
Neighbour says John Snowling was ‘standofish’
According to the Los Angeles Times, Marie Snowling filed for divorce in December 2022.
A neighbour of the Snowlings told the Times that he believed the Snowlings’ marital issues stemmed from Ms Snowling wanting to go out more often, while her estranged husband wanted to stay at home.
“John was always kind of a standoffish kind of person,” James Goldsmith, 68, told the outlet. “He wasn’t the most personable guy, not that I can say that there was anything really negative. He wasn’t the type of neighbour that you’d get the warm fuzzies from.”
Mr Goldmisth said that Ms Snowling had moved out and now lived with her mother after she filed for divorce last year.
Snowling had recently bought a home in Ohio and was spending most of his time there, Mr Goldsmith said.
“I think it reached a point where it felt like life was passing her by because he didn’t want to do anything,” Mr Goldmisth told the Times.
“He would barely maintain the house. I think she wanted to have friends and live life and that’s why I think she made the move that she did. It’s sad that he couldn’t allow that and let her live her own life.”
Estranged wife was the target, official says
A law enforcement official who spoke about the shooting under the condition of anonymity told The New York Times that the suspected gunman was targeting his wife Marie Snowling when he carried out the Thursday attack at Cook’s Corner.
Ms Snowling’s wife was injured but survived the attack, according to her father.
John Snowling, a retired law enforcement officer, was killed during the confrontation.
Three other people died in the carnage, while six others were wounded.
WATCH: Witness describes scene following Cook’s Corner shooting
Authorities have yet to release victims’ names
Four people were killed during the attack, and six others were injured during the violence.
Two of the wounded remain in critical condition.
Local officials have not identified the victims, but family members and friends have confirmed that Marie Snowling, the gunman’s estranged wife, is among the injured.
She is being treated for gunshot wounds.