Teen crypto trader and investment influencer found shot dead in his Porsche

A teenage cryptocurrency trader was gunned down while behind the wheel of his sports car.

Wesley Pessano Santarem died in the shooting as he drove his red Porsche Boxster through the streets of Brazilian city Sao Pedro da Aldeia.

The killing of Mr Pessano, who was known for promoting his financial success and lifestyle on social media, took place in front of witnesses in broad daylight.

Mr Passano, 19, had reportedly made his fortune in Bitcoin in the past three years.

His last post on Instagram, where he had 134,000 followers, was of him posing in front of his car with a handful of cash.

And he also ran a YouTube channel with 15,600 subscribers where he gave subscribers investment tips.

He had reportedly been on his way to the hairdressers when he was ambushed and attacked.

Witnesses told authorities that the killers had been driving a silver Volkswagen when the violence unfolded.

Police say that Mr Passano was hit by at least four bullets, including one to the head.

A passenger in the car was also injured in the shooting and taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Passano hailed from the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, but had moved to Cabo Frio in the south east of the country last year,

The police have not revealed the identity of any suspects or the motivation for the killing.

The investigation is ongoing.