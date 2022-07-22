Jump to content
Chicago transit line closed after multiple people stabbed in attempted robbery

Transit authority employee also needed hospital care

Gino Spocchia
Friday 22 July 2022 18:16

Four people were stabbed on the Chicago subway and one person was a victim of an attempted robbery while riding a Red Linetrain, police have reportedly said.

The chaos began early on Friday morning when a 42-year-old man switched trains at North/Clybourn station, about 2.5 miles north of downtown Chicago. and was pursued by six alleged robbers, the Chicago Sun Times reported, citing police.

The attackers demanded he hand over his belongings to them, but got a surprise when he took out his own knife and fought back, police said.

A tussle then ensued and three of the robbers, who themselves had been armed with a knife and broken glass bottle, were injured. In the end, four people were taken to hospital for treatment.

According to the Sun Times, the 42-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in a serious condition and with multiple stab wounds.

Of the attackers, a 24-year-old man who had a stab wound to the back was also taken to Northwestern and was in a stable condition.

A 52-year-old man with a stab wound to the neck and a 36-year-old man with a cut to his arm were meanwhile taken to Stroger Hospital and were described as being in a serious condition and fair condition, respectively.

Chicago police took the three other attackers into custody, and none of the individuals involved in the incident have been identified.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said it rerouted southbound trains and that subway services did not stop at the North/Clybourn station until around 8.50am, with some delays expected as a result of the earlier police investigation.

The agency was also reported as saying that it was cooperating with police and was sharing video with investigators, but did not release any further detail.

A CTA employee was also taken to hospital for observation following the incident after experiencing “anxiety” as a result of the incident, the Sun Times reported.

