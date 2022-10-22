Suspect shot and in custody after shooting two at Dallas hospital

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot at a hospital in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday morning, local media reports.

Dallas Police responded to Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11.15am local time after reports of a shooting.

WFAA reports that they found two people had been shot. The suspect was shot and injured when apprehended by a responding officer.

The victims, believed to be nurses, were found near the labour and delivery area of the hospital.

They are being treated for their injuries and one is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting, nor have they revealed the names of the suspect and the victims.

The hospital has its own police department which is in charge of the investigation but they have asked Dallas Police Department for assistance.

It is understood that the officer who shot the suspect was with the hospital’s own police force.

Dallas Police’s Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on site to assist as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing story...