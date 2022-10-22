Suspect shot and in custody after shooting two at Dallas hospital
Suspect shot and injured when apprehended by hospital police officer
Related Video: Dallas police investigating Uptown shooting
A suspect is in custody after two people were shot at a hospital in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday morning, local media reports.
Dallas Police responded to Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11.15am local time after reports of a shooting.
WFAA reports that they found two people had been shot. The suspect was shot and injured when apprehended by a responding officer.
The victims, believed to be nurses, were found near the labour and delivery area of the hospital.
They are being treated for their injuries and one is in critical condition.
Police have not released any information concerning what led to the shooting, nor have they revealed the names of the suspect and the victims.
The hospital has its own police department which is in charge of the investigation but they have asked Dallas Police Department for assistance.
It is understood that the officer who shot the suspect was with the hospital’s own police force.
Dallas Police’s Homicide Unit and Special Investigations Unit are on site to assist as the investigation progresses.
This is a developing story...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.