Dallas airport shooting - live: Woman shot by police after opening fire at Love Field, law enforcement says
A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after a 37-year-old female was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 11am on Monday morning.
He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”
Police say that the officer “engaged” the suspect and she was shot in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and then to the hospital in an unknown condition.
No one else was injured in the incident, according to officials.
“The terminal is secure at this time,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted an hour after the incident started.
Dallas Love Field is located around six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and is a hub for Southwest Airlines.
TSA says ‘normal airport security checkpoint operations have resumed'
Operations ‘suspended’ at Dallas Love Field Airport
Videos show travellers reacting to shooting
TSA: All passengers to be evacuated from airport and rescreened
TSA tweeted that all passengers would be evacuated from the airport and have to be rescreened and asked travellers to “Be patient & know that safety of travelers & staff is key.”
People taking cover at ticketing counter at Dallas airport, video shows
Man at airport live tweets evacuation prompted by shooting
“I was also unfortunately apart of the 2019 active shooter case at the Dallas Courthouse so I don’t seem to have the best luck with these type of things but at least I made it out alive both cases. Thank you to the incredible TSA agents that helped make sure everyone was safe!” he added.
