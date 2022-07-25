✕ Close Dallas Love Field shooting suspect shot by police, no one else injured

A woman was shot by police after she fired a handgun inside the terminal at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to authorities.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the incident happened after a 37-year-old female was dropped off near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 11am on Monday morning.

He told reporters that the suspect then went into a toilet, where she changed her outfit and came back out. An officer in the terminal then saw her pull out a handgun and she began firing into the air and “aiming at the ceiling.”

Police say that the officer “engaged” the suspect and she was shot in the “lower extremities.” She was taken into custody and then to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to officials.

“The terminal is secure at this time,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted an hour after the incident started.

Dallas Love Field is located around six miles northwest of downtown Dallas and is a hub for Southwest Airlines.