Prison officer who failed to report Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from Pennsylvania jail is fired

The correctional officer had worked at the prison for 18 years, sources told CNN

Andrea Blanco
Friday 08 September 2023 21:48
Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania

Prisoner Escape Pennsylvania

(© Copyright 2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer)

A prison officer who failed to report Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from a Pennsylvania jail has been fired.

The development comes just days after Chester County Prison acting Warden Howard Holland said the officer’s actions were at the centre of an investigation by the state attorney’s office. The correctional officer failed to see and report Cavalcante’s escape on 31 August.

“We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon,” a source told CNN in a statement. “He was an 18-year veteran of the prison.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

