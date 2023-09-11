✕ Close Daniel Cavalcante escape video

The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continues, with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania.

Cavalcante, 34, was spotted twice in the search area near the prison on Friday, according to police. He was seen again late on Saturday.

The convict escaped from the facility days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Video of the escape shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison.

He then pushed through razor wire and gained access to the roof before jumping down and fleeing the facility.

A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed during a head count. The prison officer was fired on Thursday, a source told CNN.

“We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon,” the source said in a statement.

“He was an 18-year veteran of the prison.”