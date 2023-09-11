Danelo Cavalcante update: Killer changes appearance as escaped convict is spotted again
Follow the very latest on the manhunt for the convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania over a week ago
Daniel Cavalcante escape video
The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continues, with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania.
Cavalcante, 34, was spotted twice in the search area near the prison on Friday, according to police. He was seen again late on Saturday.
The convict escaped from the facility days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
Video of the escape shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison.
He then pushed through razor wire and gained access to the roof before jumping down and fleeing the facility.
A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed during a head count. The prison officer was fired on Thursday, a source told CNN.
“We can confirm that the corrections officer on duty when Danelo Cavalcante escaped was terminated yesterday afternoon,” the source said in a statement.
“He was an 18-year veteran of the prison.”
Fugitive stole white Ford van on Saturday and attempted to contact former work associate, police reveal
Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante said on Sunday that the fugitive stole a white Ford van on Saturday just outside the area law enforcement was monitoring around the prison and used it to travel approximately 25 miles to the township of East Pikeland.
The van’s keys had been left inside the vehicle, police said.
Cavalcante then attempted to contact a former work associate at his residence and was captured on video by the doorbell camera.
Screenshots of the video circulated by police earlier show Cavalcante had changed his appearance to elude capture including shaving his beard and moustache.
“You will note that Cavalcante is now clean shaven and wearing a bright green hooded sweatshirt,” lieutenant colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters.
Lt Col Bivens said the fugitive attempted to contact a second work associate on Saturday night in Phoenixville, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, but once again the individual was not home. A neighbour noticed Cavalcante and notified authorities.
Police said it recovered the stolen van in a field on Sunday morning, but Cavalcante was nowhere to be found.
“No perimeter is 100 per cent secure, ever,” Bevins said in response to questions from the media about how the fugitive could elude such a large law enforcement effort, with hundreds of officers involved in the search.
“I am confident we will capture him, and we will bring him back into the criminal justice system.”
There have been multiple sightings of Cavalcante since his jail break.
Last week, school districts in the area cancelled classes for a day after one such sighting, officials said.
Police have offered up to $20,000 for tips leading to his capture.
Bevan Hurley has the latest.
Police say Danelo Cavalcante has changed his appearance as he is spotted again
Cavalcante is now clean shaven and was seen overnight on Saturday near Phoenixville, police say
K-9 unit suffers heat-related medical episode during search
Authorities said that the woods in the search perimeter are so vast that investigators can only walk a few feet without losing sight of each other.
Pennsylvania State Lt Col George Bivens said that search units were experiencing challenges amid hot weather while canvassing the area where Cavalcante is believed to be hiding.
A K-9 unit had to be hospitalised on Tuesday, Mr Bivens said, after suffering a heat-related medical incident.
“I don’t think he has more ability than we initially gave him credit for, I think it’s a very challenging area,” Mr Bivens said. “We have had some searches like this in the past ... some take hours, some take days, some take months.”
WATCH: CCTV footage shows Danelo Calvacante's prison escape
Shocking footage shows Danelo Cavalcente’s escape from a Pennsylvania prison by shimmying himself up a between two walls.
The criminal broke out of Chester County Prison, southwest of Philadelphia, by climbing between two walls and jumping onto the prison’s roof from the exercise yard.
Cavalcante is thought to have escaped at around 8:50am on 31 August 2023 and is still on the run.
Police believe the manhunt is “wearing Cavalcante down” and are confident of finding him soon.
Cavalcante was in prison for life without parole for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.
IN PICTURES: The search for Danelo Cavalcante
What does Danelo Cavalcante look like?
In an image previously released by the Chester County District Attorney, Cavalcante was wearing trousers, a light-coloured t-shirt, white sneakers and a backpack. He is described as having long, black curly hair and police said his “appearance has remained unchanged.”
Given the danger around the situation, residents have been asked to “remain indoors at this time. Lock your vehicles. Review your surveillance cameras and contact police if you observe anything suspicious,” DA Deb Ryan said.
Cavalcante has so far eluded hundreds of law officers, including tactical teams in full combat gear, tracking dogs, cops on horseback and from aircraft.
As the search continues, nervous residents remain alert for any sign of the fugitive.
Father reveals terrifying moment escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante broke into his home
West Chester resident Ryan Drummond claimed in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer that one of Cavalcante’s confirmed sightings occurred at his home.
Mr Drummond said that he woke up to noises downstairs on 1 September and realised that there was an intruder.
“I decided not to confront him and thought it was a better move to flick the light switch,” Mr Drummond, whose wife and children were also in the home, told the Inquirer. “And he flicked it back at me, which was terrifying, so I told my wife to call 911.”
Read more:
Police say stress is ‘wearing Cavalcante down’
Pennsylvania State Lt Col George Bivens said on Wednesday that Cavalcante had some experience hiding and surviving in the woods from growing up in his native Brazil.
However, Mr Biven said that he was confident the manhunt was “wearing Cavalcante down.”
“Despite the location, the background a person comes from. These are hot, humid temperatures. He has no regular means of obtaining food other than if he’s able to break in someplace or scavenge something,” Mr Bivens said. “So it’s a difficult experience ... that is going to definitely take its toll.”
How did Danelo Cavalcante manage to slip past Pennsylvania authorities twice?
Authorities are facing mounting questions over two escapes by Danelo Cavalcante - one from prison and a second from a search perimeter.
Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run a week after the convicted murderer managed to escape Chester County Prison on 31 August. The jailbreak has prompted a full-scale manhunt and local school closures after officials confirmed that Cavalcante snuck past the initial two-mile search perimeter.
District Attorney Deb Ryan said the incident was under investigation but declined to elaborate on how Cavalcante — who was recently sentenced to life for murdering his former girlfriend — was able to bypass security at the correctional facility.
Prison officer who failed to report Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from Pennsylvania jail is fired
A prison officer who failed to report Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from a Pennsylvania jail has been fired.
The development comes just days after Chester County Prison acting Warden Howard Holland said the officer’s actions were at the centre of an investigation by the state attorney’s office.
The correctional officer had previously been placed on administrative leave after he failed to see and report Cavalcante’s escape on 31 August.
Read more:
‘He said he was going to do something bad to our lives’, daughter of Cavalcante’s victim told police
The daughter of Danelo Cavalcante’s victim told police that he showed up at their house and said he was going to do “something bad to their lives”, according to an affidavit.
The seven-year-old daughter of Deborah Brandao told police that he “pulled two knives out from a black bag that was behind his back”.
She started screaming and Cavalcante hit her with a rock, police wrote in the affidavit.
Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, according to US Marshals Service.