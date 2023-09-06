Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pennsylvania authorities have released footage of the moment murder convict Danelo Cavalcante escaped from prison.

At a press conference on Wednesday, state police said that Cavalcante managed to escape from Chester County Prison by jumping onto the facility’s roof from an exercise yard. Surveillance video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall before he disappears from the frame.

Police said that he later managed to jump down to an area of the prison that had less surveillance. A tower officer who was tasked to observe the area failed to report the incident, and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed later during a head count.

Pennsylvania State Lt Col George Bivens said that he was confident the manhunt was “wearing Cavalcante now.” Mr Bivens said that Cavalcante had some experience hiding and surviving in the woods from growing up in his native Brazil.

At the time of Cavalcante’s escape, other inmates in the exercise yard had been playing basketball.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.