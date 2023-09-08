Danelo Cavalcante - update: Prison officer on leave after escape video released as manhunt in ninth day
Follow the very latest on the manhunt for the convicted killer who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania a week ago
Daniel Cavalcante escape video
The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now entered its ninth day with details beginning to emerge about how he managed to escape from prison in Pennsylvania.
Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
Police said on Wednesday that he broke out by climbing onto the roof from one of the prison’s exercise yards. Newly released video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall at the prison before he disappears from the frame.
He then jumped down to an area of the prison with less surveillance. A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed during a head count.
The prison’s officer has been placed on leave as an investigation into the jailbreak is underway.
It’s the second jailbreak at the prison this year. The inmate who previously attempted to escape used the same method as Cavalcante but was caught within minutes.
Prison warden on administrative leave amid investigation into jail escape
Chester County Prison acting warden Howard Holland said that Cavalcante’s jailbreak was similar to another inmate’s escape back in May. During that incident, a tower officer immediately reported the situation to prison staff and the inmate was apprehended within minutes.
In Cavalcante’s case, his absence was not noticed for nearly an hour.
“While we believed that the security measures we had in place were sufficient, they have proven otherwise,” Mr Holland said. “And we will work to enhance our security ... One key difference in [this] escape is the role of the tower officer whose primary responsibility is to oversee the inmate in the exercise yard.”
The state’s attorney’s office is now investigating the jailbreak. Mr Holland said that the actions of the tower officer, who is on administrative leave, are part of the probe and that appropriate action will be taken against personnel based on the results of the investigation.
Authorities try to flush out escaped murderer in suburban Philadelphia manhunt
Two suburban Philadelphia school districts remained shuttered and one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens was closed as authorities worked to flush out a convicted murderer who escaped from prison last week.
Danelo Cavalcante, 34, has been spotted several times since he escaped Thursday from the Chester State Prison.
The most recent sighting came Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where trail surveillance video captured him walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt he apparently stole while on the run.
That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south on Tuesday after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter set by hundreds of local, state and federal law enforcement officers, but they said his movements show he’s feeling the pressure of the massive search and that his options are dwindling.
Sister of woman murdered by ‘dangerous’ fugitive says she hasn’t slept since he went on run
The sister of Danelo Cavalcante’s victim has revealed that her life has been tarnished with overwhelming fear since the convict’s escape from prison last week.
Sarah Brandao, sister of the victim Deborah Brandao said in an interview that since Cavalcante’s jailbreak last week, “I have been waking up with fright at night”.
Deborah Brandao was stabbed 38 times by her ex-boyfriend Danelo Cavalcante with a kitchen knife in Schuylkill Township Chester in County, Pennsylvania, back in April 2021.
Sarah Brandao told CNN: “I haven’t slept for many days.” She also recounted the day she was told about her sister’s murder. She said her “world ended”.
‘I haven’t slept for many days’
Popular tourist destination Longwood Gardens temporarily shuts until further notice
Longwood Gardens, a popular tourist destination in Chester County will be closed until further notice, officials said in a message to members late yesterday night.
“As the search for the escaped prisoner from Chester County Prison continues, our Gardens are closed until further notice,” Longwood Gardens said in its message.
“Extremely dangerous” Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, remains at large since escaping from Chester County Prison last week.
Danelo Cavalcante’s escape from Pennsylvania prison captured in newly released video
At a press conference on Wednesday, state police said that Cavalcante managed to escape from Chester County Prison by jumping onto the facility’s roof from an exercise yard. Surveillance video shows Cavalcante crawling up a wall before he disappears from the frame.
Police said that he later managed to jump down to an area of the prison that had less surveillance. A tower officer tasked with observing the site failed to report the incident, and Cavalcante’s escape was only noticed later during a head count.
Eighth day search ends with a confirmed sighting of Cavalcante
The eighth day of the search for Danelo Cavalcante concluded with a significant development — a confirmed sighting of the convicted murderer near Longwood Gardens.
At approximately noon, a resident reported a sighting of Cavalcante, 34, running in a wooded area near Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens said.
This location is close to the region where a trail camera captured images of Cavalcante hiking through the woods twice in the span of an hour late on Monday.
Mr Bivens told the media: “This is an amazing operation going on here. This is not a situation where we have a police dispatcher sitting and waiting for calls to come in.”
How did Danelo Cavalcante manage to slip past Pennsylvania authorities twice?
Authorities are facing mounting questions over two escapes by Danelo Cavalcante - one from prison and a second from a search perimeter.
Danelo Cavalcante remains on the run nearly a week after the convicted murderer managed to escape Chester County Prison on 31 August.
The jailbreak has prompted a full-scale manhunt and local school closures after officials confirmed that Cavalcante snuck past the initial two-mile search perimeter.
Police sources say Cavalcante jumped onto the prison’s roof from an exercise yard
Pennsyvania residents want to know why it’s taking so long to catch Danelo Cavalcante
Residents of the suburban Pennsylvania county where a full-scale manhunt is underway for an escaped inmate have said they can’t understand why it has taken authorities so long to capture the “extremely dangerous” killer.
The manhunt for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante entered its eighth day on Thursday as several law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals, SWAT, and local and state police, continue searching a vast wooded area in Chester County where he is believed to be hiding.
The initial search perimeter set up following Cavalcante’s escape from the county’s prison on 31 August had to be expanded yet again on Tuesday after the fugitive was spotted in a creek bed in Pennsbury Township. Cavalcante is now thought to be somewhere near routes 926 and 52, Hillendale Road and Creek Road.
Residents of Pocopson and Pennsbury townships have voiced fears that Cavalcante, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, could break into their homes. A West Chester resident previously said the fugitive, described by authorities as “extremely dangerous,” gained access to his home in the middle of the night and stole food and supplies.
Search expanded after Cavalcante sneaks past perimeter
Authorities said during a press conference on Thursday that the search perimeter now expands eight to ten square miles.
“I have every reason to believe he is within that perimeter,” Lt Col Bevins said.
“We are working really hard to capture the convict and not let him go anywhere.”
