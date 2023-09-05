Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1693923725

Danelo Cavalcante update: Pennsylvania manhunt widens and schools shutter five days after prison escape

Follow updates on the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Thursday

Rachel Sharp
Tuesday 05 September 2023 15:22
Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted, again

The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has now widened and local schools have been shuttered after he was spotted on trail camera footage breaking past a police parimeter on Monday night.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison, Pennsylvania, on Thursday days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão, 31, to death in front of her two small children. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

During the six-day search for the escaped prisoner, multiple sightings have been reported with law enforcement setting up a two-mile parimeter around a wooded area where he was believed to be holed up.

On Monday, officials then broadcast a message from the killer’s mother urging her son to surrender.

But, in a morning update on Tuesday, police revealed that Cavalcante had been caught on camera managing to sneak past the parimeter the night before. As a result, police have now expanded the police parimeter and shuttered the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester Count “out of abundance of caution”.

Members of the public have been urged to secure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles from the dangerous killer.

Recommended

1693923641

WATCH: Escaped killer spotted on the run

Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante spotted, again
Rachel Sharp5 September 2023 15:20
1693923041

The prison escape: How Danelo Cavalcante broke out of Chester County prison

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison at around 8.50am on Thursday morning – days after he was sentenced to life without parole for murder.

Cavalcante was convicted of stabbing his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandão to death back in August 2021.

The killer attacked Brandão in Schuylkill Township in front of her two children, who were just seven and three years old.

He is also wanted for a murder in 2017 in Brazil.

Few details have been released about how he was able to escape from the facility.

Rachel Sharp5 September 2023 15:10
1693922745

FULL STORY: Search for escaped murderer prompts Pennsylvania school closures after mother’s surrender message

Pennsylvania police have shuttered local schools “out of abundance of caution” as the search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante enters its sixth day.

In a memo sent to parents, the Kennett Consolidated School District in Chester County said that schools across the district would be closed on Tuesday as the “search situation” to find the convicted killer has now changed.

Read the full story:

Police shut schools in search for Danelo Cavalcante after mother’s surrender message

Unusual tactics are being deployed to help find murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania

Rachel Sharp5 September 2023 15:05
1693922387

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

Follow updates on the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Rachel Sharp5 September 2023 14:59

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in