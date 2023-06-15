Ex-Marine Daniel Penny legal fund tops $2m after grand jury indictment for subway death of Jordan Neely – live
Daniel Penny is accused of placing Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold on subway train in May
A grand jury has voted to indict a 24-year-old former US Marine over the death of a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker who he placed in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway train last month.
Daniel Penny initially faced a charge of second-degree manslaughter when he was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on 12 May. He did not enter a plea and has remained out of custody on a $100,000 bond.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Mr Penny on a second-degree manslaughter charge and criminally negligent homicide charge. The indictment is expected to be unsealed at a later court date.
Following the news, a legal fund set up to support the 24-year-old soared past $2.8m as conservatives continue to hail Mr Penny as a hero. Meanwhile, Neely’s family welcomed the indictment and thanked AOC and “every peaceful protester and all who still believe wrong actions should have consequences”.
Mr Penny has defended his actions in interviews with Fox News and The New York Post.
A subway passenger fatally choked a homeless street performer on the Manhattan F train.
How long does Daniel Penny face in prison?
Daniel Penny is facing up to 15 years in prison over the subway killing of homeless Michael Jackson impersonator Jordan Neely.
On Wednesday, a New York grand jury voted to indict the 24-year-old former US Marine over the death of the 30-year-old who he placed in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway train last month.
The grand jury indictment formally charging Mr Penny with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide is expected to be unsealed at a later court date.
If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in state prison on the manslaughter charges. The criminally negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of four years.
How Republicans and right-wing media turned Jordan Neely’s killer into a hero
In his upside-down version of the parable, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis compared the man who fatally choked a homeless New Yorker to the “good Samaritan,” the biblical figure who came to the aid of a man who was stripped, beaten and left for dead on the side of the road.
According to witness accounts, Jordan Neely loudly complained of hunger and thirst when he boarded a Manhattan F train on 1 May, said he did not care whether he was jailed or killed, and threw his jacket to the ground before a man identified as Daniel Penny grabbed him from behind and pinned him to the ground in a chokehold for several minutes.
“We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny,” Mr DeSantis wrote on Twitter after Mr Penny was formally charged with manslaughter on 12 May. “Take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” he wrote.
Republican elected officials and right-leaning media outlets and personalities have similarly described Mr Penny as a heroic figure, and lambasted the fact that charges were brought against him at all, rejecting the idea that prosecutors or law enforcement should even investigate.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward investigates:
From the outset of the media spectacle surrounding the case, right-wing lawmakers and commentators have sought to focus Jordan Neely’s death as a failure of Democratic policy around crime while justifying the actions of the man who fatally choked him, writes Alex Woodward
Skilled Michael Jackson impersonator died after being held in chokehold by member of the public on a train carriage floor, sparking angry protests and mass outrage.
Daniel Penny legal fund soars past $2.8m after grand jury indictment
A legal fund set up to support the 24-year-old former Marine Daniel Penny has topped $2.8m after it emerged that he has been indicted by a grand jury over the death of Jordan Neely.
While many New Yorkers have condemned Mr Penny’s actions and mental health advocates have argued against vigilante-style actions treating mentally ill people as though they are criminals, the former Marine has also received an outpouring of support from right-wing personalities branding him a hero and arguing his actions were pro-public safety.
Now, a legal fund set up on the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo by Mr Penny’s attorneys at the firm Raiser and Kenniff has pulled in over $2.8m in donations to help cover his legal costs, as of 15 June.
“Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City,” it reads.
Jordan Neely’s family reacts to Daniel Penny indictment
Lawyers from Mills & Edwards representing Jordan Neely’s family, issued a statement, saying “We believe in our criminal justice system and believe it worked today.
“Daniel Penny’s indictment is the right result for the wrong he committed. The grand jury’s decision tells our city and our nation that “no one is above the law” no matter how much money they raise, no matter what affiliations they claim, and no matter what distorted stories they tell in interviews. Bottom line- at some point Mr Penny should have let go before Jordan died.
“There is no excuse for choking anyone for that long. Any reasonable person knows choking someone for that long will kill them.Daniel Penny did not have the right to be the judge, jury and executioner.
“The fight is not over but it took a lot of work to get to this place. The Neely family sends its sincerest thanks especially to our courageous elected officials like AOC and others, every peaceful protester and all who still believe wrong actions should have consequences.
“We will continue to fight on behalf of Jordan as this process moves forward.”
Daniel Penny indicted on manslaughter charges
New York Democrat advocated for victim and his family after his death and attended his funeral in Harlem on 19 May.
