A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.

Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.

Mr Miles has been charged with murder.

It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the university wrote in a statement.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

The shooting occurred in the very early hours of Sunday morning, according to local broadcaster ABC 3340. Mr Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20 — who was also arrested alongside the student athlete — reportedly got into an argument with another group at some point that day.

Police reportedly used surveillance video of the shooting and witness tips to identify the two men.

While the second group was driving around an area near campus called “The Strip,” Mr Miles is accused of firing a gun at their car.

Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, was a passenger in that car and was killed by the shot.

Neither Mr Davis nor Ms Harris are affiliated with the university.

Mr Miles’ attorneys released a joint statement on Monday insisting he was innocent.

“Darius Miles and his family are heartbroken tonight over the death of Jamea Jonae Harris. While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court,” the attorneys wrote. “Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.”

Someone in the car fired at the two men, wounding one of the suspects. The inciting shooter is currently unknown. The suspect suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The driver of the vehicle told police that he was attacked and had only returned fire in self-defence.