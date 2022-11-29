Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders has been tied to a bullet found at the bloody crime scene and is believed to be the so-called “bridge guy” captured on camera by his victims, according to a newly-released affidavit.

A redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released on Tuesday, finally revealing what led to the arrest and charging of local man Richard Allen almost five years on from the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams.

The bombshell document states that ballistics revealed that an unspent bullet found close to the bodies of the teenage victims came from Mr Allen’s gun.

In a police interview, the 50-year-old local man allegedly said that he was the only person with access to the firearm.

The affidavit also reveals that Mr Allen had confessed to police back in 2017 that he was on the Monon High Bridge Trail on the day of the murders – 13 February 2017.

The document had been under lock and key since Mr Allen’s arrest last month as prosecutors asked a judge to keep it sealed.

Prosecutors said that sealing the affidavit was important to protecting the investigation as they believe that the suspect may not be the sole person involved in the killings.

Following a court hearing last week, a judge agreed that a partially-redacted version could be released to the public.

On 13 February 2017, best friends Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, set off on a hike along the Monon High Bridge Trail in their hometown of Delphi.

During the walk, Libby posted a photo of her best friend walking along the Monon High Bridge. It was the last known photo of Abby before she was killed.

Later that day, the teenagers were reported missing when they failed to return to a spot where a family member was picking them up.

The next day – Valentine’s Day 2017 – their bodies were discovered in a wooded area around half a mile off the trail. Their cause of death has never been released.

Investigators have long been searching for a man captured on Libby’s cellphone before she died.

A grainy video shows a man dressed in blue jeans, a blue jacket and a cap walking along the abandoned railroad bridge.

Investigators released a still image from the video and a chilling audio of the man telling the two girls: “Go down the hill.”