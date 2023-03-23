Denver school shooting – live: Austin Lyle ghost gun arrest revealed after student suspect found dead in woods
Austin Lyle was the prime suspect in the shooting at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning
The student accused of shooting two staff members at a Denver high school before allegedly killing himself had been arrested two years ago for possession of a ghost gun, it has been revealed.
Austin Lyle, 17, allegedly shot two faculty members at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning while he was being searched for weapons. The teenager had been required to be patted down each day at school due to his record, police said.
The two victims – now identified as Eric Sinclair, a dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice – were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. Mr Sinclair remains in critical condition while Mr Mason was later released after treatment.
After opening fire, Lyle fled the scene and a manhunt was launched.
His body was found hours later in some woods close to his abandoned red Volvo.
Now, Lyle’s brushes with the law have come to light, revealing that he was arrested in 2021 for possession of a ghost gun and high-capacity magazine, reported CBS Colorado. He was still on probation at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.
Parent considers taking daughter out of school for remainder of academic year
East High School, not far from downtown near a busy street that cuts through the city, was placed on lockdown as police investigated the shooting.
Hundreds of parents lined up along a road near the school, with the scene sealed off by police.
Some parents and students vented frustration over violence at the school as they surrounded the police chief. Others argued about the causes of the violence.
Police Chief Ron Thomas listened quietly, nodding and promising to engage with the school board.
At the edge of the crowd, a man said the city’s school board members should be recalled for getting rid of police in school, telling a police officer nearby “I just want you to be able to do your job.”
Another man shouted that it was a problem of “evil in the world” while a girl responded that the violence wouldn’t happen if guns weren’t so easily available.
Parent Jess Haase said her daughter, a senior, texted while hiding in a classroom with the lights off during the lockdown. Haase said lockdowns have happened too frequently at the school this year and she was frustrated. She planned to talk to her daughter about taking her out of school for the rest of the school year.
“I am sick of it,” she said.
Denver Public School confirmed the victims were administrators.
Wednesday was also the second anniversary of 10 people being shot and killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she wasn’t sure whether President Joe Biden had been briefed on the school shooting, but said, “Our hearts go out to the families of the two school administrators in Denver today, and to the entire school community.”
She repeated Biden’s call for stricter gun laws, including bans on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines, and for Congress to “do something” on gun control.
One staff member remains in critical condition
One of the staff members shot in Wednesday’s incident remains in critical condition.
Suspected shooter Austin Lyle opened fire inside East Denver High School, striking Eric Sinclair, a dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice.
After opening fire, the suspect fled the scene.
The two faculty members were rushed to hospital where Mr Sinclair remains in critical condition.
Mr Mason was released from hospital later on Wednesday after treatment.
At least 18 school shootings so far in 2023
The shooting on Wednesday marks only the latest in a long line of shootings to rock students and school staff across America.
So far in 2023, there has been at least 18 shootings resulting in at least one injury or death at elementary or secondary schools across America, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Gun violence and mass shootings in all settings have also soared.
America has endured yet another act of gun violence at one of its schools.
This time it took place at East High School in Denver, Colorado, where two faculty staff members were shot and a student suspect is now dead.
Austin Lyle, a 17-year-old student who had a prior arrest for possession of a ghost gun two years earlier, allegedly shot Eric Sinclair, dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice, in an office in the high school on Wednesday morning.
Lyle was undergoing a search for weapons by staff members at the time – a search the teen was required to undergo every day due to his past record.
Following the shooting, Lyle fled the scene before his body was discovered hours later in a wooded area.
Officials have not released his cause of death but he is believed to have died by suicide.
Here’s what we know so far about the shooting and the suspected gunman:
Shooting comes just one month after student was fatally shot
The shooting marks just the latest gun violence to rock East Denver High school in the space of a month.
In February, 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was shot as he sat in a parked car close to the school grounds.
He died weeks later.
Following his death, a group of fellow students called on local officials to take action to make their schools safer.
Several attended a city council meeting and spoke on their fears over gun violence in schools while the Denver East High School chapter of Students Demand Action staged a walkout demanding better gun control.
Suspect was arrested over ghost gun two years before shooting
The student accused of shooting two staff members at a high school in Denver, Colorado, before allegedly killing himself had been arrested for possession of a ghost gun two years earlier.
Austin Lyle, 17, allegedly shot Eric Sinclair, dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice, at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning.
Following an hours-long manhunt to track down the student, Lyle’s body was discovered in a wooded area.
Now, the teenager’s past brushes with the law have come to light, revealing that he was still on probation for possession of a ghost gun at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has the full story:
‘Clearly they were concerned’: Professor says daily searches indicate ‘history of the kid carrying a weapon’
The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting had transferred to East High School from another district, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said.
Officials did not reveal why the student was being searched daily.
Marrero said safety plans for students are enacted in response to “past educational and also behavioral experiences,” adding that it’s a common practice throughout Colorado’s public schools.
But daily pat downs are rare, said Matthew McClain with the Colorado School Counselor Association, and Franci Crepeau-Hobson, a University of Colorado Denver professor specializing in school violence prevention.
“Clearly they were concerned,” said Crepeau-Hobson. “I can’t imagine they’d do that if there wasn’t a history of the kid carrying a weapon for whatever reason.”
School safety plans are often imposed after students exhibit threatening or suicidal behavior, said Christine Harms, director of the Colorado School Safety Resource Center. A team that can include counselors, administrators and police officers assesses the possible threat and develops a safety plan, which can include mental health support, more supervision and searches, she said.
The student accused of shooting two staff members at a high school in Denver, Colorado – leaving one in critical condition – has now been found dead.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said on Wednesday night that police had located a male body in some woods close to an abandoned red Volvo associated with 17-year-suspect Austin Lyle.
The sheriff said that the body had not yet been identified as belonging to the student but a shelter-in-place was lifted for residents in the Park County area.
On Thursday morning, the county’s coroner’s office confirmed that the body was that of Lyle.
Coroner identifies body as suspect Austin Lyle
On Thursday morning, the Park County coroner’s office confirmed that a body found in the search for the gunman was that of suspect Austin Lyle.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said on Wednesday night that police had located a male body in some woods close to an abandoned red Volvo associated with the 17-year-suspect.
The sheriff said that the body had not yet been identified as belonging to the student but a shelter-in-place was lifted for residents in the Park County area.
Early on Thursday, the coroner confirmed the body belongs to Lyle.
The coroner said that an investigation is now under way into his death and that no further details will be provided until an autopsy was completed.