The student accused of shooting two staff members at a Denver high school before allegedly killing himself had been arrested two years ago for possession of a ghost gun, it has been revealed.

Austin Lyle, 17, allegedly shot two faculty members at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning while he was being searched for weapons. The teenager had been required to be patted down each day at school due to his record, police said.

The two victims – now identified as Eric Sinclair, a dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice – were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. Mr Sinclair remains in critical condition while Mr Mason was later released after treatment.

After opening fire, Lyle fled the scene and a manhunt was launched.

His body was found hours later in some woods close to his abandoned red Volvo.

Now, Lyle’s brushes with the law have come to light, revealing that he was arrested in 2021 for possession of a ghost gun and high-capacity magazine, reported CBS Colorado. He was still on probation at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.