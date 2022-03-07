Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school

Three teens are in critical conditions after a shooting outside of an Iowa high school.

Police were called around 3pm after reports of a shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

“The kids in that school are our community’s most precious cargo,” Des Moines police sergeant Paul Parizek told KCCI. “The medics and the firefighters did an outstanding job getting up here. It’s sad, but we do train for this, we have to be prepared for it. This is why.”

The three teenagers are in critical condition at a local hospital. Among the injured are two boys and one girl.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and multiple suspects are in custody.

“That’ll be a piece that moves through the night that we’ll keep working on,” Sergeant Parizek added in regards to getting more information about the suspect.

Police were flooded with calls about the shooting, which took place outside of the school building itself.

After a temporary lockdown, students were released from school on time after getting an “all clear” from authorities, according to Des Moines Public Schools.

“Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear,” the district wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Students are dismissing on time.”

Multiple streets surrounding East High were temporarily locked down as officers began to examine the crime scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.