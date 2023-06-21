Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Idaho have revealed an alleged quadruple murderer opened fire on his victims after one of them exposed himself to the suspect’s daughters.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, has been charged with the killings of Kenneth Guardipee, 65, his daughter Kenna 41, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith on Sunday. The victims lived below the suspect and his family in a duplex at 515 W Brown Ave in Kellogg.

The carnage last week shocked the community of Kellogg, with court documents shedding some light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. According to an affidavit unsealed on Tuesday, Mr Kaylor reportedly told law enforcement that he “snapped” and “lost it” during an argument with his neighbours.

Mr Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told police that they were upset because several days earlier, Devin had allegedly masturbated in front of his bedroom window in full view of the Kaylors’ young daughters. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing outside in the yard when the exposure allegedly occurred.

The incident was reported to the police, and the report was forwarded to the county prosecutor so a criminal charge of indecent exposure could be filed. But on Sunday evening, the Kaylors had an argument with the Guardipees over how the allegations were being handled.

Police arrived at the house after reports of a shooting at around 7.20pm on Sunday. Mr Guardipee, his daughter and youngest grandson were found shot in the temple at close range, while Devin was shot multiple times in the head.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, has been charged with the killings of his four neighbours on Sunday

Mr Kaylor, a mine worker, has also been charged with burglary for entering the home. He acknowledged the five charges as they were read out by Shoshone County Municipal Court Judge Keisha Oxendine on Tuesday, responding “Yes”.

Prosecutor Benjamin Allen said that the suspect confessed to the allegations when he was questioned by police. He also said that a witness saw Mr Kaylor shoot and kill at least two of the four members of the family.

Mr Allen added that the killings were done in a “horrific manner” but the prosecutor declined to go into further detail.

Families of the victims have created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs.

Shooting victims Kenneth Guardipee, 65, his daughter Kenna 41, and her sons 18-year-old Devin Smith and 16-year-old Aiken Smith are pictured in this undated photo (GoFundMe)

He noted that Mr Kaylor has a “sparse and sporadic criminal history,” including a number of misdemeanour driving violations and a drug possession charge.

According to Mr Kaylor’s public defender, he has spent his entire life in Shoshone County and his criminal history doesn’t include previous violent offences.

Mr Kaylor is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing has been set for 3 July.