Shocking footage appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs punching and kicking his former girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, in a hotel hallway in 2016.

The footage, captured from multiple angles and obtained by CNN, shows the music mogul chasing Ms Ventura down the hallway in a towel, before attacking her near to the elevators. He then attempts to drag her back down the corridor.

The incident allegedly took place in the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

After pushing Ms Ventura to the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks her again as she lies on the floor.

Ms Ventura is later seen in the footage slowly standing up and gathering items from the floor before reaching a hotel phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and former girlfriend Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura ( Alamy )

A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ms Ventura. He is then seen hurling an object at her.

Accordinng to CNN, Combs later paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage.

The video appears to corroborate several allegations made in a lawsuit brought by Ms Ventura in 2023, in which she claimed she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs on many occasions over 10 years.

According to the complaint, which cited the altercation as occurring “around March 2016,” Combs became “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

After the mogul fell asleep, Ms Ventura had attempted to leave the hotel room, but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her,” the complaint said.

“He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape,” it stated.

The lawsuit also claimed that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him, and signed her to his label in 2005 when she was just 19 and he was 37.

Ms Ventura said that the pattern of abuse began as soon as their relationship started and that, as she was trying to end it in 2018, he forced himself into her Los Angeles home and raped her.

The release of the CCTV footage comes amid a string of civil lawsuits levelled at the rapper and music mogul, who credited with helping launch the careers of some of the biggest stars in recent years ( AFP via Getty Images )

The lawsuit against Combs was settled a day after she filed it for an undisclosed amount of money.

Ms Ventura told CNN at the time she had chosen to “resolve this matter amicably,” while Combs’ attorney said the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing” and didn’t change his denial of the allegations.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Combs and Ms Ventura for comment about the incident shown in the CCTV footage.

It comes amid a string of civil lawsuits levelled at the rapper and music mogul, credited with helping launch the careers of some of the biggest stars in recent years, which have accused him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and rape.

Federal agents with US Homeland Security raided two of the rapper’s houses in Los Angeles and Miami on 25 March as he faces a string of varying accusations. The slew of accusations date as far back as the 1990s, when he founded his own record label, Bad Boy Records.

Combs has strongly denied all of the allegations against him. His attorneys have branded the lawsuits and their accusations as money grabs, “baseless” or “sickening.” The entertainer has not been formally charged or accused by federal prosecutors of any crime.