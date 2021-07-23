Diners flee upmarket restaurant as two people shot in downtown Washington DC

Diners fled from an upmarket restaurant as two people were shot on the street in downtown Washington DC.

The shooting was witnessed by CNN anchor Jim Acosta, who posted dramatic video of people running from the nearby Le Diplomate restaurant as gunshots rang out.

“Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away,” tweeted Acosta with his video.

Police say that two men were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident near the city’s Logan Circle, according to WTOP.

Officials say that the suspect, who wore a green hoodie, fled from the scene in a black sedan car.

“Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW,” tweeted DC Police Department.

Igor Bobic of HuffPost took to Twitter and said that the shooting took place outside the Mexicue restaurant.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also witnessed the incident.

“Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street,” she tweeted.

Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris dines at Le Diplomat in May, his first dining out trip as president.

The Bidens have frequented the buzzy brasserie from Philadelphia restaurateur Stephen Starr on several occasions, as has the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Ivanka Trump.