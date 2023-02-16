El Paso shooting – latest: Anger over Greg Abbott’s ‘meaningless’ response to latest Texas massacre
Shooting took place in mall adjacent to Walmart where 23 were killed in 2019 massacre
Texas governor Greg Abbott faced backlash for his comments on the shooting at an El Paso mall that killed one person and injured three others.
Police in the West Texas city, where the shooting occurred on Wednesday, said they have arrested two male suspects.
The Cielo Vista Mall in West El Paso is currently on lockdown until investigations conclude, but police said the danger has now passed.
The mall is just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured in 2019.
After the shooting, Mr Abbott tweeted about the incident and received backlash from several Twitter users.
“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” tweeted Mr Abbott.
“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” he said in a follow-up tweet.
Beto O’Rourke shares his outrage after yet another mass shooting
Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman and former Democratic nominee for senate, governor, and 2020 primary candidate for president, shared his outrage on Wednesday night after the shooting.
“This shooting at Cielo Vista is painful for El Paso, especially the families of those killed at the nearby Walmart in 2019. I don’t know the details yet. But what I do know is that I love this town and I will do everything I can to stop this from happening again,” he wrote.
CNN anchor notes ‘blip of momentum for gun legislation that quickly faded'
CNN anchor and national security correspondent Jim Sciutto tweeted on Thursday about the possibility of new gun legislation that didn’t end up becoming law after previous mass shootings.
“I covered the 2019 El Paso shooting, which was quickly followed by the Dayton shooting. There was a blip of momentum for gun legislation then that quickly faded. And now El Paso in the news again,” he wrote.
Everything we know about the massacre at Cielo Vista Mall
One man has been killed and another three men wounded in a mass shooting in a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, sparking renewed terror in a local community still scarred from the last massacre three years ago.
Two suspects – both male – are now in police custody over the incident that unfolded at Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday late afternoon.
All four victims are males with two of the survivors still in critical condition in hospital.
The shooting has brought back “bad memories” for the El Paso community, with Cielo Vista Mall being located directly adjacent to the Walmart store where 23 people were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting back in August 2019.
This latest massacre also comes at a time when America is facing a surge in mass shootings – and with it, growing calls for tighter gun control to prevent more communities from being torn apart by gun violence.
Here’s what we know so far about the latest mass shooting in El Paso:
Everything we know about the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas
The Cielo Vista Mall is directly adjacent to the Walmart store where 23 people were killed in a racially-motivated mass shooting back in August 2019
Steady increase in number of mass shootings over last decade
There were 647 mass shootings in the US last year, according to the gun violence archive.
There have been 72 so far this year.
At least 5,442 people have died in 2023 from gun violence as of 16 February and 4,033 people have been injured.
Of the deaths, 3,102 were suicides.
The number of mass shootings has seen a steady increase since 2014, when there were 269 mass shootings, compared to 2020 when that number has risen to 611, the archive notes.
Cielo Vista Mall workers who survived 2019 Walmart massacre describe horror of latest El Paso mass shooting
Shopping mall workers who survived the 2019 Walmart massacre have described their horror at finding themselves in the midst of the latest mass shooting to rock El Paso, Texas.
One victim was killed and three others hospitalised when gunfire erupted inside the Cielo Vista Mall on Wednesday.
Two male suspects have now been taken into custody with the motive still unknown.
The Cielo Vista Mall is directly adjacent to the Walmart store where a lone gunman murdered 23 people in a racist attack back in August 2019.
Several of the same local residents and workers who survived that day three years ago were at the mall on Wednesday, living through their second mass shooting in the space of less than four years.
Ex-Trump admin official says aunt was hiding from El Paso gunman after surviving nearby 2019 massacre
A former Trump administration official has said that her aunt was hiding from the El Paso gunman after surviving the 2019 massacre in the same area.
Olivia Troye was the Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence before resigning in August 2020.
“My aunt is currently in hiding at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, TX, as this active shooter scenario is still unfolding,” Ms Troye wrote at 8.22pm on Wednesday night. “She survived the 2019 Wal-Mart El Paso shooting thanks to someone who pulled her to safety. What is it going to take to enact change?!”
“My aunt is now safe and out of Cielo Vista Mall,” she added at 9.28pm. “Thank you once again to the amazing stranger who pulled her to safety once again this time around. Heartbroken for my hometown of El Paso, the victims and their families.”
Father of Uvalde victim blasts Governor Abbott after El Paso shooting
Brett Cross, who lost his son in the Uvalde school shooting last year, heavily criticised Governor Greg Abbott for his response to the El Paso shooting.
“Do not lie to these people. These families don’t need to hear your bulls*** as they start their grieving process. You don’t give a f***, so sit down and shut the f*** up,” Mr Cross responded.
Texas Governor slammed for response to El Paso shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott was slammed for his response to Wednesday night’s shooting in El Paso.
“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” he tweeted.
“Remember last time when you said you spoke to ‘the mayor’ and you thanked law enforcement because it could have been much ‘worse’. And then you claimed they lied to you. Why don’t you just say nothing. It will seem more genuine,” one Twitter user responded.
“Unless your ‘full support’ saves or revives [the] lives of our loved ones we don’t want it & it’s not enough. this is no longer about your precious guns/ gun laws, this is about the lives our city has lost. their blood is on your hands, take accountability,” another said.
“You don’t care. Shame on you. You will one day have to answer to the god you claim to believe in,” one account holder said.
“After the Sante Fe High school Shooting claiming 10 Lives you did nothing. After the El Paso Shooting claiming 23 LIVES YOU DID NOTHING. After the Robb Elementary School Shooting claiming 22 Lives YOU DID NOTHING [sic],” another added.