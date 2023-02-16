✕ Close El Paso shooting: Police look for suspect as one dead and three injured in shopping mall

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Texas governor Greg Abbott faced backlash for his comments on the shooting at an El Paso mall that killed one person and injured three others.

Police in the West Texas city, where the shooting occurred on Wednesday, said they have arrested two male suspects.

The Cielo Vista Mall in West El Paso is currently on lockdown until investigations conclude, but police said the danger has now passed.

The mall is just a half mile away from the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting that killed 23 people and left 22 more injured in 2019.

After the shooting, Mr Abbott tweeted about the incident and received backlash from several Twitter users.

“I spoke to Mayor Leeser about the shooting tonight in El Paso. l offered the full support of the State of Texas, including the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Division of Emergency Management to help the city of El Paso respond to this tragic event,” tweeted Mr Abbott.

“Thank you to all law enforcement and first responders who quickly went into action to protect their fellow Texans,” he said in a follow-up tweet.