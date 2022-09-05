Eliza Fletcher - live: Memphis business heiress still missing as Cleotha Abston charged with kidnapping
Follow the latest updates on the kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher
A suspect has been charged with the kidnapping of an heiress to a Memphis business fortune, who was last seen being violently bungled into a car while out for a morning jog.
Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence on Sunday and is being held on $500,000 bond.
Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother-of-two, was snatched while jogging near the University of Memphis campus at around 4 am on Friday.
Police said surveillance footage captured a man getting out of a black GMC Terrain SUV and forcing her into the vehicle. The car then remained on the scene for around four minutes before driving off.
The jogger’s cellphone and a pair of slider shoes – believed to belong to Mr Abston – were left at the scene of the struggle.
Mr Abston was arrested on Saturday morning after he was spotted driving a vehicle matching the description of the suspect car.
Ms Fletcher, the granddaughter of the founder of the Memphis hardware business Orgill, remains missing three days on from her disappearance. Her family has offered $50,000 for her return.
Suspect washed car and clothes in sink after abduction
The man accused of kidnapping Eliza Fletcher cleaned the inside of his car and washed his clothes in the sink in the aftermath of her abduction, according to authorities.
According to the affidavit announcing charges against Cleotha Abston, a witness said she saw him behaving oddly at his brother’s house after the Friday morning abduction.
The witness and his brother said that they saw Mr Abston, 38, undergoing the clean later that day.
He was arrested on Saturday – around 24 hours on from the teacher’s disappearance.
Mr Abston has a prior conviction for kidnapping.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.