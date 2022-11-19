✕ Close Jury finds Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud

Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup.

Holmes, who plans on appealing, will not have to report for her 135-month prison sentence until April 2023, the judge announced during the hearing.

“I am devastated by my failings,” a heavily-pregnant Holmes said in a tearful courtroom apology.

“I have felt deep pain for what people went through, because I failed them.”

Prosecutors had asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.

Holmes’ lawyers cast her as a scapegoat who overcame a toxic relationship with Theranos COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani to become a loving mother.

Defence attorney Kevin Downey said Holmes had “good intentions” and there was no evidence that she had been driven by greed.

Holmes was convicted in January of three felony counts of wire fraud and one felony count of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Judge Davila said he would schedule a restitution hearing to determine how much Holmes must repay at a later date.