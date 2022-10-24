Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to 24 charges in deadly Oxford High School shooting
Families of the victims were in court on Monday when Crumbley entered his plea before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe
A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school shooting last year has pleaded guilty.
Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism causing death, seven counts of attempted murder and 12 counts of use of a gun.
Crumbley, then 15, opened fire at Oxford High School, where he attended, on 30 November 2021, killing four students and injuring seven others.
Families of the victims were in court on Monday when Crumbley entered his plea before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Killed in the shooting were Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St Juliana, 14; Justin Shilling, 17; and Tate Myre, 16. Six other students and a teacher were injured during the violence.
Following the shooting, Crumbley’s parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the gun he used in the massacre.
They were also accused of ignoring multiple warning signs about his disturbing behaviour and poor mental health in the lead-up to the shooting.
This is a developing story ... Check again for updates.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.