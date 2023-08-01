Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A hearing to decide whether Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley should face life in prison heard he was like a “feral child” who suffered severe mental illness and childhood neglect.

Crumbley, 17, was suffering from a depressive disorder when he went on a shooting rampage at Oxford High School, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Detroit, in November 2021, killing four classmates and wounding seven others, child psychologist Colin King told the court on Tuesday.

He said Crumbley’s murderous spree was a culmination of childhood neglect, abusive parents, possible head trauma, and a lack of support from the school system.

But he stressed that the teenager could “absolutely” be rehabilitated.

Defence lawyers played disturbing jailhouse videos showing the teenager hooded and strapped to a chair wailing inconsolably.

In one video, Crumbley is heard saying: “Why didn’t you stop it? I’m sorry... God, why?”

After spending 22 hours with Crumbley, Mr King said he exhibited psychosis, anxiety and signs of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

On the morning of the shooting, Crumbley and his parents were called into a disciplinary hearing after a teacher found a drawing on his desk depicting a school massacre.

Crumbley had a 9mm pistol gifted to him by his parents in his backpack at the meeting.

Mr King testified that Crumbley had expected his backpack would have been searched.

“He felt fairly sure that they were going to search his backpack,” Mr King said, adding that school administrators had been negligent.

“All he had to do was unzip that backpack, but he didn’t.”

A hearing to determine whether Ethan Crumbley can ever be released from prison heard he was a ‘feral child’ (Associated Press)

Crumbley pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges stemming from the mass shooting.

He was 15 at the time of the killings, meaning he cannot be automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe is weighing the shooter’s age, mental health, unstable family life and other sentencing factors set by the US Supreme Court.

Judge Rowe had been expected to issue a ruling on Tuesday, but called for the parties to return on 18 August.

Last week, prosecutors played audio recordings recorded the night before the shootings where Crumbley boasts of trying to kill as many students as he can, and the enjoyment he will take from it.

“My name is Ethan Crumbley, age 15, and I am going to be the next school shooter,” he says on one recording.

“I’ve thought about this a lot. I can’t stop thinking about it. But it’s constantly in my head.”

In a second audio, he says: “I’m gonna have so much fun tomorrow.”

Prosecutors argue Crumbley deserved a life sentence without the chance of parole sentence even considering mitigating factors like his young age, mental health and upbringing.

Crumbley’s parents Jennifer and James Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.