Police in Hollywood, Florida are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a mass shooting that left nine victims – including four children – injured on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, 20 miles north of Miami.

The shooting unfolded at about 6.15pm local time near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday as families and friends gathered to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday.

Police said a fight is believed to have broken out between two groups on the seafront, which then escalated into gunfire.

Chilling video from the incident shows terrified crowds fleeing the busy boardwalk.

At least nine people were injured in the mass shooting, including a one-year-old baby and a 17-year-old.

Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said one victim was in surgery late on Monday while the others were stable.

Several persons of interest were detained following the incident with two arrested for firearm charges. Now, police are searching for three people in connection to the shooting.

Authorities released images of the three suspects and are asking the public for help identifying them.