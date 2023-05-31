Hollywood beach shooting – live: Photos show suspects on the run after nine shot on Florida boardwalk
Authorities are looking for three suspects believed to be conencted to a shooting that occurred a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida
9 injured in shooting at beach in Hollywood
Police in Hollywood, Florida are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a mass shooting that left nine victims – including four children – injured on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, 20 miles north of Miami.
The shooting unfolded at about 6.15pm local time near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday as families and friends gathered to enjoy the Memorial Day holiday.
Police said a fight is believed to have broken out between two groups on the seafront, which then escalated into gunfire.
Chilling video from the incident shows terrified crowds fleeing the busy boardwalk.
At least nine people were injured in the mass shooting, including a one-year-old baby and a 17-year-old.
Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said one victim was in surgery late on Monday while the others were stable.
Several persons of interest were detained following the incident with two arrested for firearm charges. Now, police are searching for three people in connection to the shooting.
Authorities released images of the three suspects and are asking the public for help identifying them.
Mayor of Hollywood calls shooting “completely unacceptable"
Josh Levy, the mayor of Hollywood, Florida, released a statement on Tuesday (30 May) about the shooting that took place on Memorial Day, calling it “completely unacceptable”.
“I am deeply saddened and angered by the Memorial Day shooting in our city that resulted in injuries to innocent bystanders,” Mr Levy wrote. “Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time and our prayers for a speedy recovery.”
“It is completely unacceptable that innocent people spending time with family on a holiday weekend have been affected by a shooting altercation between two groups who came into our city with guns and no regard for the safety of the law abiding public around them.”
According to the Hollywood Police Department, the shooting erupted after a dispute between two different groups.
WATCH: Hollywood, Florida mayor give statement on shooting
Tourists flee Florida beach in terror as gunshots ring out in harrowing video of Hollywood shooting
A chilling video of the mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day showed people panicking and scrambling for safety.
Nine people – six adults and three children – were wounded in the shooting in 1200 block of N Broadwalk near the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 20 miles north of Miami.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Tourists flee Florida beach in terror as shooting erupts in harrowing video
Six adults and three children wounded in mass shooting at Hollywood Beach Broadwalk
What we know about the shooting in Hollywood, Florida
At least nine people, including a one-year-old, were injured in a shooting that took place on Memorial Day at a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.
Ariana Baio reports:
Everything we know about the Florida boardwalk shooting
Four children and five adults suffered gunshot wounds after gunfire erupted on a busy boardwalk in Florida
Location of shooting reopens to public
The boardwalk where the Memorial Day shooting occurred in Hollywood, Florida reopened to the public.
On Tuesday (30 May) morning, the city of Hollywood, Florida government posted on Facebook that they had reopened the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.
Witness describes taking cover as shooting unfolded
A witness who experienced the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk shooting described the horrifying scene as she tried to take cover to CNN.
“We were sitting in these chairs, the three of us and then we heard the gunshots,” Paige Simmons told CNN.
“My mom was like ‘Get in the hotel,’ so we ran. We had the door propped open, so we ran in there and we were looking out the window and everyone scattering, running, ducking, trying to find place places to hide,” Ms Simmons said.
IN PHOTOS: Police close off crime scene area
Hollywood mayor calls shooting ‘reckless’ and ‘criminal'
In a press conference on Tuesday, Hollywood mayor Josh Levy said the US should not tolerate ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’ shootings.
Mr Levy expressed his befuddlement about the shooting to news outlets.
“It’s pretty crazy, right? In broad daylight in the middle of a holiday weekend with thousands of people in one of the busiest public beaches in the country for people to come in and suddenly start shooting at each other in broad daylight- who does that?” Mr Levy said.
The shooting, which occurred before 7pm local time on Monday (29 May) left nine people, including a one-year-old and three other children, injured.
“That’s something we shouldn’t tolerate as a country,” Mr Levy added.
One-year-old among nine people wounded in Memorial Day mass shooting at Florida beach boardwalk
At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day.
The incident, which saw at least three minors among the wounded, took place at about 6.30pm ET in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening.
There were six adults and three children among those injured in the shooting, said Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System.
The victims were in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital, she said.
“It is a fluid situation,” said Ms Sanchez, who added that “a couple of minors” were among the wounded.
The Independent reports:
One-year-old among nine people wounded in shooting at Florida beach boardwalk
Shooting broke out during the Memorial Day holiday with a larger-than-usual crowd of visitors present
Ron DeSantis’ press secretary responds to Gavin Newsom
Jeremy Redfern, the press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s tweet where he called out Mr DeSantis for passing legislation that makes it easier for people to conceal carry a weapon.
The legislation, which goes into effect on 1 July, loosens restrictions that Mr Newsom used to insinuate that Mr DeSantis’ legislation may make it easier for mass shootings to occur.
Mr Redfern replied, “Hi Gavin, How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome?”