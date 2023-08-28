Jump to content

updated

Ron DeSantis booed in Jacksonville as it’s revealed racist shooter bought weapons legally – latest

Mass shooting took place in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon

Graeme Massie,Kelly Rissman,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 28 August 2023 06:30

Police cordon off street after shooter barricades himself inside Florida store

Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled by mourners at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated attack.

Two men and a woman were killed on Saturday by a 21-year-old white man named Ryan Palmeter, who “hated Black people”. The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

As the governor began speaking at the vigil on Sunday, many members of a crowd of over a hundred people booed Mr DeSantis, forcing him to step back from the microphone.

Ju'Coby Pittman, a Jacksonville city councilperson who represents the neighbourhood where the shooting took place, stepped in and asked the crowd to listen.

The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University.

Shortly before the gunman went on a killing spree, his parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.

Sheriff TK Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”.

1693200638

Friends and family remember Jerrald Gallion

Jerrald Gallion, one of the victims of the racially motivated shooting in Florida, had planned to spend the weekend with his four-year-old daughter.

Gallion, 29, was shot as he entered the store’s front door with his girlfriend in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Jacksonville.

“My brother shouldn’t have lost his life,” his sister, Latiffany Gallion, said Sunday. “A simple day of going to the store, and he’s taken away from us forever.”

Gallion’s friends and family recalled his sense of humour and work ethic. “He never missed a beat,” Gallion’s child’s maternal grandmother, Sabrina Rozier told reporters.

“He got her every weekend. As a matter of fact, he was supposed to have her (Saturday).”

Gallion attended St Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, bishop John Guns told a crowd during the prayer vigil on Sunday.

“In two weeks I have to preach a funeral of a man who should still be alive,” Guns said.

“He was not a gangster, he was not a thug — he was a father who gave his life to Jesus and was trying to get it together.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar28 August 2023 06:30
1693198800

Police post photos of the chilling engravings on one of the weapons used

One photo, shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, showed a close-up of the weapon with at least two swastikas and illegible writing in white paint or marker on one side of the weapon.

This photo also revealed the type and brand of gun, as the weapon had “Palmetto State Armory” and “PA-15” engraved. Palmetto State Armory’s website describes PA-15 rifles as “our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love.”

Gun used in Florida Dollar General shooting, showing swastikas

(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)
Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 06:00
1693197038

Ron DeSantis heckled at Jacksonville vigil

Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated shooting.

A video from the incident shows Mr DeSantis speaking at the vigil before the crowd collectively begins to boo him, forcing the governor to step back from the microphone.

City councilperson Ju’Coby Pittman then steps in to say: “Listen y’all, we are going to put parties aside because it ain’t about parties today. A bullet don’t know a party.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar28 August 2023 05:30
1693195200

Jacksonville shooter, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, seen just in the parking lot of the Dollar General

21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, identified as the suspect in the Jacksonville shooting

(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office )
Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 05:00
1693193438

FBI launches federal civil rights investigation

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting and will pursue the incident as a "hate crime", Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office said.

"Hate crimes are always and will always remain a top priority for the FBI because they are not only an attack on a victim, they're also meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community," Ms Onks said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar28 August 2023 04:30
1693191623

Haunting photos of the rifle used in the Jacksonville mass shooting revealed

Photo of the AR-15 style rifle used in the Jacksonville shooting

(Jacksonville Police Department)
Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 04:00
1693188023

Updated timeline of the tragedy, as provided by police

12.48pm - Suspect, Ryan Palmeter, arrived at the historically-Black Edward Waters University behind the library, donning a “bullet-proof vest,” gray tank top, black shorts, and latex gloves

12.57pm - The suspect left EWU.

12.58pm - EWU security followed the Palmeter out of the parking lot, as he headed toward the Dollar General.

1.08pm - The suspect “murdered the first victim” from the parking lot of the store, the sheriff said. Seconds later, he entered the store and “engaged the second victim.”

1.09pm - Suspect entered the rear door of the store, he shot at a security camera “several times” but missed; that’s when the first 911 call was made.

1.10pm - The third victim entered the store with his girlfriend

1.13pm - Palmeter shot the third victim; suspect chased a witness through the store, shooting at her, but missed and she safely exited the store from the rear door.

1.14pm - Palmeter entered the office in the store.

1.18pm - The suspect texted his father telling him to “use a screwdriver to get into my room,” where his father finds his son’s last will and testament and his suicide note on his laptop

1.19pm - Officers entered the store. They hear a single gunshot, which is when police believe the suspect killed himself.

Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 03:00
1693184423

Chilling CCTV shows Jacksonville shooter entering Florida store during deadly rampage

Jacksonville shooter seen entering Florida store during racially motivated attack
Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 02:00
1693180823

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pressed on prevalence of raced-based attacks on right

When host Chuck Todd asked Mr Ramaswamy why he thinks race-based violent crimes are “a lot more pervasive on the right,” the entrepreneur replied, “I don’t think we should politicize this through partisan goggles.”

Watch the full exchange:

Vivek Ramaswamy clashes with Chuck Todd over Jacksonville shooting
Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 01:00
1693178123

Gun control group reacts to shooting

Everytown for Gun Safety posted a statement in the wake of the tragedy on X:

A hateful man, enabled by Florida’s weak gun laws and emboldened by its governor’s relentless attacks on marginalized people, destroyed a community’s sense of safety and forever changed the lives of the victims and survivors.

Florida’s lax gun laws make it easy for violent racists to arm themselves with an AR-15 and other assault weapons. We must keep guns out of dangerous hands and #DisarmHate to prevent more lives from being senselessly stolen.

Kelly Rissman28 August 2023 00:15

