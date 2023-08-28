Ron DeSantis booed in Jacksonville as it’s revealed racist shooter bought weapons legally – latest
Mass shooting took place in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon
Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled by mourners at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated attack.
Two men and a woman were killed on Saturday by a 21-year-old white man named Ryan Palmeter, who “hated Black people”. The victims were identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 19, and Jarrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.
As the governor began speaking at the vigil on Sunday, many members of a crowd of over a hundred people booed Mr DeSantis, forcing him to step back from the microphone.
Ju'Coby Pittman, a Jacksonville city councilperson who represents the neighbourhood where the shooting took place, stepped in and asked the crowd to listen.
The shooting took place at a Dollar General store just blocks from the historically-Black Edward Waters University.
Shortly before the gunman went on a killing spree, his parents called law enforcement to say they had found a manifesto. The gunman had reportedly called his parents ahead of the attack and told them to look at his computer.
Sheriff TK Waters described those writings as a “disgusting ideology of hate”.
Friends and family remember Jerrald Gallion
Jerrald Gallion, one of the victims of the racially motivated shooting in Florida, had planned to spend the weekend with his four-year-old daughter.
Gallion, 29, was shot as he entered the store’s front door with his girlfriend in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Jacksonville.
“My brother shouldn’t have lost his life,” his sister, Latiffany Gallion, said Sunday. “A simple day of going to the store, and he’s taken away from us forever.”
Gallion’s friends and family recalled his sense of humour and work ethic. “He never missed a beat,” Gallion’s child’s maternal grandmother, Sabrina Rozier told reporters.
“He got her every weekend. As a matter of fact, he was supposed to have her (Saturday).”
Gallion attended St Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, bishop John Guns told a crowd during the prayer vigil on Sunday.
“In two weeks I have to preach a funeral of a man who should still be alive,” Guns said.
“He was not a gangster, he was not a thug — he was a father who gave his life to Jesus and was trying to get it together.”
Police post photos of the chilling engravings on one of the weapons used
One photo, shared on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, showed a close-up of the weapon with at least two swastikas and illegible writing in white paint or marker on one side of the weapon.
This photo also revealed the type and brand of gun, as the weapon had “Palmetto State Armory” and “PA-15” engraved. Palmetto State Armory’s website describes PA-15 rifles as “our interpretation of the legendary AR-15 rifle that you have grown to love.”
Ron DeSantis heckled at Jacksonville vigil
Florida governor Ron DeSantis was heckled at a vigil held in Jacksonville for the three victims killed in a racially motivated shooting.
A video from the incident shows Mr DeSantis speaking at the vigil before the crowd collectively begins to boo him, forcing the governor to step back from the microphone.
City councilperson Ju’Coby Pittman then steps in to say: “Listen y’all, we are going to put parties aside because it ain’t about parties today. A bullet don’t know a party.”
Jacksonville shooter, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, seen just in the parking lot of the Dollar General
FBI launches federal civil rights investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting and will pursue the incident as a "hate crime", Sherri Onks, special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville office said.
"Hate crimes are always and will always remain a top priority for the FBI because they are not only an attack on a victim, they're also meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community," Ms Onks said.
Updated timeline of the tragedy, as provided by police
12.48pm - Suspect, Ryan Palmeter, arrived at the historically-Black Edward Waters University behind the library, donning a “bullet-proof vest,” gray tank top, black shorts, and latex gloves
12.57pm - The suspect left EWU.
12.58pm - EWU security followed the Palmeter out of the parking lot, as he headed toward the Dollar General.
1.08pm - The suspect “murdered the first victim” from the parking lot of the store, the sheriff said. Seconds later, he entered the store and “engaged the second victim.”
1.09pm - Suspect entered the rear door of the store, he shot at a security camera “several times” but missed; that’s when the first 911 call was made.
1.10pm - The third victim entered the store with his girlfriend
1.13pm - Palmeter shot the third victim; suspect chased a witness through the store, shooting at her, but missed and she safely exited the store from the rear door.
1.14pm - Palmeter entered the office in the store.
1.18pm - The suspect texted his father telling him to “use a screwdriver to get into my room,” where his father finds his son’s last will and testament and his suicide note on his laptop
1.19pm - Officers entered the store. They hear a single gunshot, which is when police believe the suspect killed himself.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pressed on prevalence of raced-based attacks on right
When host Chuck Todd asked Mr Ramaswamy why he thinks race-based violent crimes are “a lot more pervasive on the right,” the entrepreneur replied, “I don’t think we should politicize this through partisan goggles.”
Watch the full exchange:
Gun control group reacts to shooting
Everytown for Gun Safety posted a statement in the wake of the tragedy on X:
A hateful man, enabled by Florida’s weak gun laws and emboldened by its governor’s relentless attacks on marginalized people, destroyed a community’s sense of safety and forever changed the lives of the victims and survivors.
Florida’s lax gun laws make it easy for violent racists to arm themselves with an AR-15 and other assault weapons. We must keep guns out of dangerous hands and #DisarmHate to prevent more lives from being senselessly stolen.