One person has died and multiple people have been reported injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.

Multiple local police agencies have converged on the scene, and officials have released photographs of a potential suspect.

The Richland Police warn that the store is still an “active scene” while they hunt for a suspect, who they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

“The safety of our citizens remains of utmost concern. The Richland Police Department is actively looking for the suspect,” the department wrote on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon. “The suspect left the store and it is undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle. One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male. Photos have been distributed. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.”

Police have confirmed that a white male fired multiple shots inside the store, killing one person and wounding another.

Medics as well as numerous police officers are now on the scene at the Fred Meyer store, while multiple local schools have temporarily locked down for security purposes.

Police were called to the store just after 11 am on Monday morning, after getting reports of “yelling and possible gun shots” inside Fred Meyer.

“Don’t go in, there’s a shooter in there,” a local resident recalled hearing in the parking lot from people fleeing the store. “Right at that point, I heard shots fired.”

At least 10 shots were fired inside the store, according to one witness.

A motive for the shooting has not been established at this time, and police are unsure if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. The shooter appears to drive a white pickup truck.

Washington State Police, as well as federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are assisting with the investigation.

Troopers have closed down streets near the store as police continue to probe the crime scene and search for a suspect.

Emergency dispatchers reported getting calls of possible sightings of the suspected shooter at other local locations including a grocery store and an apartment complex.