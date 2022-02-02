The federal trial for the three former police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights has been put on hold after one of the defendants tested positive for Covid-19.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson announced on Wednesday morning that he was postponing the trial until at least Monday following the diagnosis.

The judge did not reveal which of the three former Minneapolis police officers - Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane - had contracted the virus but Mr Lane was absent from the courtroom that morning.

The other two defendants were present for the announcement.

Mr Kueng, Mr Lane and Mr Thao are currently on trial on federal charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care and by failing to intervene to stop Derek Chauvin’s use of force during his murder on Memorial Day 2020.

White officer Chauvin knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds during an arrest over a suspected $20 counterfeit bill, as the Black man begged for air saying “I can’t breathe”.

Footage of the encounter sent shockwaves across the globe and led to nationwide protests calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.

The video shows Mr Kueng was kneeling on Mr Floyd’s back, while Mr Lane held down his legs.

Mr Thao was holding back bystanders and stopping them from intervening.

All three are charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care and showing a “deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs” during the fatal arrest.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng are also charged with one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s unreasonable use of force.

Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Mr Floyd’s death.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chauvin was due to stand trial with the trio but reached a plea deal with prosecutors back in December, pleading guilty to the federal charges in exchange for a move to a comfier federal prison.

He is currently behind bars in Minnesota’s maximum security state prison after he was convicted of murder and manslaughter at his state trial last April.

Mr Thao, Mr Kueng and Mr Lane are also due to stand trial on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in June.