The three former police officers who watched as George Floyd was murdered by their fellow officer Derek Chauvin have been found guilty of all charges at their federal civil rights trial.

Tou Thao, 36, J. Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, were convicted of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights by failing to administer him medical aid and failing to intervene to stop Chauvin as the Black man lay dying underneath the white officer’s knee begging for air.

Mr Thao and Mr Kueng were both found guilty of two counts - one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care and one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to intervene to stop Chauvin’s unreasonable use of force.

Mr Lane was found guilty on the one count of depriving Mr Floyd of his civil rights by failing to provide him with medical care.

The jury also found that the officers’ actions had resulted in Mr Floyd’s death, meaning they face higher sentences.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and come as all three still face additional charges at their state trial.

The mostly-white jury reached the verdict on Thursday afternoon, after around 13 hours of deliberations.

Mr Floyd was murdered during a deadly arrest over a counterfeit $20 bill in Minneapolis back on Memorial Day 2020.

Footage of his death showed how white officer Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Mr Floyd, a 46-year-old father, begged for air dozens of times, saying: “I can’t breathe.”

Bystanders gathered on the scene shouted at the officers to stop and urged them to administer medical care.

Mr Thao, a veteran officer of eight years, held back bystanders and stopped them from intervening during the fatal encounter.

Mr Kueng pinned Mr Floyd down on his back and Mr Lane held down his legs. They had both been on the job just three and four days at the time and were first on the scene of Mr Floyd’s arrest.

During the month-long trial, prosecutors told the court that none of the three officers did anything to try to stop Chauvin or to try to save the life of Mr Floyd.

“They chose to do nothing, and their choice resulted in Mr Floyd’s death,” prosecutor Manda Sertich said in closing arguments.

All three former officers took the stand at their trial where they sought to deflect the blame onto Chauvin - who was the senior-most officer on the scene - claiming they were following his lead.

Chauvin reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors in December, pleading guilty to the civil rights charges in exchange for avoiding joining the trio on trial and being moved to federal prison.

This came after the veteran officer of 19 years was convicted of murder and manslaughter at his state trial in April.

Mr Thao, Mr Kueng and Mr Lane also face trial on state charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

The trial has been delayed multiple times and is now expected to begin in June.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.