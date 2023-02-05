George Santos accused of ‘ethics violations and sexual harassment’ by would-be aide

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New York Representative George Santos has been accused of sexual harassment.

Journalist Derek Myers made the allegations in a letter to the House Committee on Ethics on Friday. Mr Myers worked in Mr Santos’ Office from 24 January until he was terminated earlier this week because he is facing criminal wiretapping charges in Ohio, The New York Times reported.

Mr Myers said that while they went through mail from constituents on 25 January, Mr Santos asked him whether he was on the dating app Grindr, with the congressman allegedly sharing that he had a profile. Mr Myers claimed that Mr Santos asked him to sit closer and allegedly started touching his leg.

When Mr Myers reportedly declined a karaoke invitation, he claims that Mr Santos moved his hand to Mr Myers’ groin area.

“These matters will not be litigated on social media or through news media,’ Mr Myers tweeted on Friday along with the letter. “They are serious offenses and the evidence and facts will speak for themselves if the committee takes up the matter. This tweet is being made public in light of transparency.”

Mr Myers was in the process of being hired but was ultimately not chosen for the position due to Mr Santos’ concerns about wiretapping charges he faced for publishing recorded court testimony on the Ohio-based newspaper the Scioto Valley Guardian, according to the outlet Semafor.

Mr Myers is also behind a recently released tape that he provided to Talking Points Memo in which he is having a conversation with the New York Representative. He reportedly requested the outlet not publish it until he had a chance to ask for his job back.

He allegedly did not disclose to Mr Santos or his chief of staff Charlie Lovett that he was recording them. In the tape, recorded five days after the alleged incident described in the letter to the House Committee on Ethics, the men talked about Mr Myer’s trip to trip to Colombia “to get Botox,” and Mr Santos’ regret for having “lied” to Mr Lovett.

“I’ve obviously f***ed up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else,” Mr Santos says in the clip, while referring to Mr Lovett.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Santos’ office for comment.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.