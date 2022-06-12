Georgia officials say one-year-old fatally shot after amber alert issued

Georgia officials have said a one-year-old baby has been shot dead by her father after authorities issued an amber alert warning the child was in “extreme danger”.

“Baby Jaquari has died,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed on Sunday morning.

Darian Javaris Bennett, the suspect accused of kidnapping Jaquari Bennett, fatally shot his daughter behind a church before turning the gun on himself, Fox 5 reported.

The local news outlet said Darian Bennett also killed the child’s 38-year-old mother Keshawn Washington at her home in Covington and wounded the baby’s grandmother.

Sgt Jack Redlinger of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office told 11Alive deputies were called to a home in Chandler Field Drive in Covington at 11.14pm on Saturday night.

They found Ms Washington had been shot dead, and her mother suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The grandmother told deputies that 1-year-old Jaquari had been taken by Darian Bennett.

Two of Ms Washington’s older children aged 11 and 12 were at home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

On Sunday morning, Darian Bennett called 911 to say he was near a church in Riverdale and he intended to kill his daughter.

Riverdale Police heard several gun shots as they arrived at the church.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.