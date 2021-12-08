✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Second accuser testifies

More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell emerged on Wednesday after a third accuser shared her testimony in the court.

The British socialite, who has been accused of sending minor girls after luring, inspecting and grooming them to the convicted sex offender starting from the 1990s, has pleaded not guilt to all charges.

Ms Maxwell has said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

Fresh testimony against the duo by the third accuser Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house. Carolyn said that Ms Maxwell took off her clothes but Carolyn requested to keep on wearing her bra and underwear.

She said she was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. Carolyn said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old.

The prosecutors in the trial said they intend to rest their case this week, signalling a wrap up of arguments from their end.