Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Amanda Knox says she sympathises with socialite before defence case opens
Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial
Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence attorneys have formally requested that witnesses they call for the socialite’s sex trafficking trial be allowed to testify anonymously to avoid “unwanted attention”.
“People who testify might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms Maxwell,” Christian Everdell told the court after the prosecution case rested on Friday.
Judge Alison Nathan said she would take the request under consideration.
Meanwhile, writing on Bari Weiss’s substack Common Sense, Amanda Knox says she feels sympathy for Ms Maxwell and “former girl boss extraordinaire” Elizabeth Holmes, who is on trial for defrauding Theranos investors and patients.
“I know very well what it’s like to be scapegoated for a man’s crimes and to be a victim of true coercion. If there is anyone who can empathise—and sympathise—with these two women, it’s me,” Ms Knox wrote.
“But even for me, it’s not easy... I can’t help but balk at their defence strategies, which seem like a refusal to be held accountable.”
Ghislaine Maxwell’s 'little black book' not to be made public
The prosecution and defence have unanimously agreed to not publically reveal British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s “little black book” of contacts.
Judge Alison Nathan ruled that only a limited amount of material from the contacts book would be released under seal to avoid “needless” name-dropping.
The 97-page book with contact details of almost 2,000 people, including politicians, celebrities and businessmen, was leaked to the internet in 2015.
Twitter suspends account 'tracking' Ghislaine Maxwell trial
A Twitter account that allegedly monitored the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was suspended on 8 December.
The social media giant claimed the profile was violating rules against “platform manipulation and spam”.
The account at the time of suspension had over 525k followers.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are asking to let defence witnesses be anonymous
After the accusers testified against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell using pseudonyms, the defence’s witnesses have also requested to testify without revealing their identities.
Bobbi C Sternheim, Ms Maxwell’s lawyer in the letter to Judge Alison J Nathan suggested that some potential defence witnesses might not be willing to testify if they had to do use their real names.
According to a New York Times report, Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter: “The court’s ruling on this issue may impact the willingness of these witnesses to testify...thereby compromising Ms Maxwell’s right to present her defence”.
What research tells us about women accused of sexual abuse
“When women are accused of sexual offenses, they are frequently accused of participating in abuse with a male co-offender, like the case involving Maxwell and Epstein,” writes Poco Kernsmith, a professor at Wayne State University in Michigan whose primary research includes sexual violence prevention.
“Indeed, it is estimated that 40 percent of women accused of sexual abuse did so with a co-offender,” she continues. “Women may be involved by recruiting victims into abusive situations. This can occur though manipulation or coercion, or by grooming the victims by providing a sense of safety. Female offenders may also participate in sexually abusing victims in front of, or at the same time as, the male abuser, or watching the abuse. Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of all of these.”
Ghislaine Maxwell and what research tells us about women accused of sexual abuse
When women are accused of sexual offenses, the details are often significantly different to their male counterparts
How did Ghislaine Maxwell meet Jeffrey Epstein?
Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, told a 2016 deposition that she met Jeffrey Epstein, then a wealthy financier, in 1991 through a mutual friend.
During the 1990s, the couple socialised with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as Prince Andrew, with Ms Maxwell flying on Epstein’s private jets and staying at his homes, before settling in a $5m New York townhouse.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ms Maxwell first helped Epstein with his sexual exploitation of underage girls in 1994.
How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein
How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein
Why is Virginia Giuffre not testifying?
She stands in the middle in one of the most notorious photographs at the centre of the sex-trafficking allegations against Ghislaine Maxwell.
To her left, Ms Maxwell leans against the side of a doorway. To her right stands Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with his arm around her waist.
She has also been mentioned numerous times on nearly every day to date of Ms Maxwell’s trial. So why isn’t Virginia Giuffre testifying?
Why is Virginia Giuffre not testifying at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial?
Could her presence have overcomplicated the case against Maxwell?
Will Ghislaine Maxwell take the stand in her sex-trafficking trial?
As Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial continues, a question remains: Will she testify?
Once the prosecution rests, Judge Alison Nathan will ask Ms Maxwell if she would like to take the stand to tell her version of events.
Defence lawyers tend to advise against such a move.
“She would do more harm than good,” Mark Richards, who represented Kyle Rittenhouse, told The New York Times.
Ultimately, however, the decision is up to the defendant.
Is Ghislaine Maxwell going to testify in her sex-trafficking trial?
Defendants are often advised against doing so
Maxwell probably believes Epstein was murdered, brother says
Ghislaine Maxwell likely believes that Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, her brother Ian Maxwell said during an interview on Saturday.
On the podcast Americano, Mr Maxwell mentioned his own father, the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, who died in 1991.
“I don’t buy a lot of the conspiracy theories at all,” Mr Maxwell said. “It so happens that one of the conspiracy theories is about my father, that he was murdered. Of all of my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe that he was murdered. And I would venture to believe that she may also think that Epstein was murdered.”
Ghislaine Maxwell ‘believes Epstein was murdered in prison’
Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother believes that she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive
Accuser says she felt ‘frozen’ while being groped
Annie Farmer, the only accuser to testify under her real name, says she was groped by both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, leaving her feeling “frozen.”
Ms Farmer, who was 16 at the time of the alleged assaults, says the couple lured her to their Santa Fe ranch by feigning interest in her studies and promising to pay her college tuition.
Once she was there, she testified, Ms Maxwell insisted that she accept a massage, and then exposed and groped her breasts.
“She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts and started rubbing on my breasts,” Ms Farmer told the jury. “Once she pulled down the sheet I felt kind of frozen. It didn’t make sense to me that that would happen.”
Maxwell accuser says she felt ‘frozen’ while being groped during sexualised massage
Annie Farmer says she was lured with promises of paying for her college but then sexually assaulted
Accusers place Ghislaine Maxwell at centre of Epstein’s abuse, experts say
Two weeks of emotional, explicit testimony at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex abuse trial from four women who said the British socialite groomed them as teenagers for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein could largely undercut the defence’s argument that prosecutors are using Maxwell as a scapegoat, legal experts said.
The women – who say they met Maxwell at different times in places as far flung as Florida, New Mexico and London – all portrayed her as central to the sexual encounters they had with Epstein.
Maxwell’s attorneys did rattle three of the four accusers during tough cross-examination and scored two favourable rulings from US District Judge Alison Nathan, who said that two of the four women prosecutors called victims were old enough to consent at the time of the alleged encounters.
But as the defence prepares to mount its case, persuading jurors that Maxwell was not involved will be difficult, some experts said.
Accusers place Ghislaine Maxwell at center of Epstein’s abuse, experts say
The trial is now in its third week
