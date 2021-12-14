✕ Close Photos used in trial show Ghislaine Maxwell rubbing Jeffrey Epstein's feet on his jet

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence attorneys have formally requested that witnesses they call for the socialite’s sex trafficking trial be allowed to testify anonymously to avoid “unwanted attention”.

“People who testify might get a lot of unwanted attention, especially if they are testifying on behalf of Ms Maxwell,” Christian Everdell told the court after the prosecution case rested on Friday.

Judge Alison Nathan said she would take the request under consideration.

Meanwhile, writing on Bari Weiss’s substack Common Sense, Amanda Knox says she feels sympathy for Ms Maxwell and “former girl boss extraordinaire” Elizabeth Holmes, who is on trial for defrauding Theranos investors and patients.

“I know very well what it’s like to be scapegoated for a man’s crimes and to be a victim of true coercion. If there is anyone who can empathise—and sympathise—with these two women, it’s me,” Ms Knox wrote.

“But even for me, it’s not easy... I can’t help but balk at their defence strategies, which seem like a refusal to be held accountable.”