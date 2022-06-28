Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing - live: Giuffre accuses Epstein socialite of ‘opening door to hell’ in statement
British socialite was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking - follow for live updates
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing up to 55 years in prison when she is sentenced on child sex-trafficking charges in a New York court on Tuesday.
Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend and “partner in crime” Jeffrey Epstein.
Maxwell’s attorneys said on Saturday the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.
Bobby Sternheim said that she had been “abruptly removed” from the general prison population and denied access to toothpaste, soap, legal papers, and any clothes except a protective “suicide smock”, rendering her unable to review documents relating to her sentencing.
Federal prosecutors have sought a 30-55 year sentence for Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 to be abused by Epstein.
Ahead of the sentencing, damning impact statements were released from victims, including Virginia Giuffre, who accused the British socialite of “opening the door to hell” by introducing her and others to Epstein.
Virginia Giuffre accuses socialite of 'opening door to hell' in damning impact statement
Virginia Giuffre, who has become one of the most well-known accusers of Jeffrey Epstein after settling a sexual assault case against the Duke of York, who denies her claims, released a damning victim impact statement where she accuses Ghislaine Maxwell of “opening the door to hell”.
“I want to be clear about one thing: without question, Jeffrey Epstein was a terrible paedophile. But I never would have met Jeffrey Epstein if not for you,” she began, noting that she was between the ages of 16 and 19 when she suffered at the hands of Maxwell and Epstein. “For me, and for so many others, you opened the door to hell.”
“And then, Ghislaine, like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, you used your femininity to betray us, and you led us all through it,” she wrote, adding how crossing paths with Maxwell “changed the course of our lives forever”.
“Ghislaine, the pain you have caused me is almost indescribable. Because of your choices and the world you brought me into, I don’t sleep. Nightmares wake me at all hours,” wrote Ms Giuffre.
She closed by saying she believes that Maxwell deserves “to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell”, comparing it to how “you trapped your victims”.
“My promise to you is as follows: As long as you and perpetrators like you continue to prey upon the vulnerable, I will not stop standing up and speaking out.”
Sam Rkaina has the latest developments on this breaking news story.
Virginia Giuffre accuses Maxwell of ‘opening door to hell’ in damning statement
Virginia Giuffre has accused Ghislaine Maxwell of ‘opening the door to hell’ by introducing her and other victims to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
‘These things cannot be replaced’: Annie Farmer says in victim impact statement
Annie Farmer, who told a court that Ghislaine Maxwell gave her a nude massage and groped her breasts at Mr Epstein’s ranch in Sanata Fe, New Mexico when she was 16, said in her victim impact statement that she has “wanted to erase from my mind the crimes that Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein committed against me and pretend they hadn’t happened” for a “long time”.
“It was the type of dark memory that feels safest to keep locked away, and so I did the best I could,” Ms Farmer wrote, adding that she’s experienced “irritability” and felt disoriented in recent years as she’s been asked to recount to law enforcement and media what happened to her.
“One of the most painful and ongoing impacts of Maxwell and Epstein’s abuse was a loss of trust in myself, my perceptions, and my instincts,” she said, adding: “When predators groom and then abuse or exploit children and other vulnerable people, they are, in a sense, training them to distrust themselves.”
“The ripple effects of trauma are undeniable, when one person is abused, many others are harmed.”
“Judge Nathan, I hope when you consider the appropriate prison sentence for the role Maxwell played in this sex trafficking operation, you take into account the ongoing suffering of the many women she abused and exploited as we will continue to live with the memories of the ways she harmed us.”
“I ask you to bear in mind how Maxwell’s unwillingness to acknowledge her crimes, her lack of remorse, and her repeated lies about her victims created the need for many of us to engage in a long fight for justice that has felt like a black hole sucking in our precious time, energy, and wellbeing for much too long now.”
“These things cannot be replaced.”
Victims impact statements released: ‘Simply put, Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster'
Juliette Bryant and Annie Farmer, two of the victims who have testified about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, have released their victim impact statements, which will be considered by the court in a written format on Tuesday.
“Simply put, Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster,” said Ms Bryant, a South African businesswoman, in her statement.
“Ever since she and Jeffrey Epstein got their hands on me, I have never felt OK. Thinking about them still gives me frequent panic attacks and night terrors. All of the victims, including myself, are eternally grateful for everyone that has helped expose these criminals,” she said in her statement, adding that: “I appreciate Your Honour imposing the maximum sentence available.”
