Day three of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has concluded in New York City, as the 59-year-old answers to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Cross-examination of her first accuser, who is identified only as “Jane”, took up much of the day with defence lawyer Laura Menninger picking at inconsistencies between her testimony and notes from initial interviews given to the FBI.

On Tuesday, “Jane” had given graphic testimony about her abuse by Epstein from the age of 14, saying that Ms Maxwell not only groomed her for it but also participated. Concluding her testimony in tears on Wednesday she said the first instance of abuse was so clear in her memory as it was when her life changed forever.

Her ex-boyfriend, “Matt” gave a brief testimony saying that “Jane” had told him about Epstein’s financial support, that “the money was not free”, and that a woman had been present. He was not cross-examined.

At the close of proceedings on Wednesday a final witness from the Interlochen school, where “Jane” says she first met Epstein and Ms Maxwell, confirmed the late financier was a major donor.

The court had previously heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski who said passengers on his boss’ private plane included Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey. Mr Visoski also said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor in 30 years.

Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The daughter of the late media mogul Robert Maxwell, Ms Maxwell faces the prospect of up to 35 years of jail if she is found guilty. The trial is expected to last six weeks.