In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.

Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.

In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.

Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of sexual abuse by Ms Giuffre, who alleged similar charges against Prince Andrew. This information was not made clear during the interview, and as such, the BBC NewsPress Team have said they are investigating the matter.

Ahead of the interview, Maxwell was found guilty of five federal sex trafficking charges, related to recruiting and grooming teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. A sentencing date has not yet been set, but if Maxwell is ordered to serve all five sentences consecutively she could face up to 65 years in prison.