Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Epstein and socialite pictured at Queen’s estate as prosecution set to rest
An image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting togerhrer at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.
The image is thought to have been taken in 1999 and shows shows Epstein and Maxwell lounging sitting on a bench on the deck of a log cabin in the highlands of Scotland.
More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell, his former partner, emerged on Wednesday when the former boyfriend of the third witness-accuser, Carolyn, corroborated many of the details of her testimony against Ms Maxwell when he took the stand in the morning.
The British socialite, who has been accused of luring and grooming girls and sending them to the convicted sex offender from the 1990s onwards, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ms Maxwell’s defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.
Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house and was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. She said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old and something sexual happened on each occasion.
The prosecution reiterated that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks. This has reportedly caught the defence team off guard as they try to ‘hustle’ witnesses to testify.
Ghislaine Maxwell: The life of the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking
Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell and his French wife Elisabeth, was born in affluent Maisons-Laffitte in northern France on Christmas Day 1961, the youngest of nine children.
Just two days later, her teenage brother Michael was involved in a car accident that would keep him in a prolonged coma until his death in 1967, a tragedy that marked the family.
Ghislaine and her siblings were raised in Oxford at the Maxwells’ Headington Hill Hall home, a sprawling mansion that also served as the headquarters for their father’s Pergamon Press publishing outfit, which, at 14, Ghislaine would help by learning to programme a new suite of Wang computers her father had introduced in 1973 as part of a modernising initiative.
Ghislaine Maxwell: The Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Most explosive revelations so far from inside the courtroom
The Ghislaine Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America’s ultra wealthy elite.
“I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women.
The US federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Most explosive revelations so far from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Ghislaine Maxwell timeline: The life of the British socialite accused of sex trafficking for Jeffrey Epstein
The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway in federal court in New York, where the 59-year-old British socialite stands accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls to be sexually abused by her former partner, the disgraced billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all six charges against her and her defence attorneys have argued that she is simply being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s crimes after he died by suicide in jail in August 2019.
“Ever since Eve was accused of tempting Adam with the apple, women have been blamed for the bad behaviour of men, and women are often vilified and punished more than men are,” her lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, told the court in her opening statement.
A timeline of the Ghislaine Maxwell case
Daughter of disgraced British press baron on trial in New York
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: ‘Lolita Express’ pilot describes flying alleged victims and says British socialite was Epstein’s ‘number two’
Ghislaine Maxwell flew on the maiden voyage of Jeffrey Epstein’s first private jet in 1991, the second of Epstein’s pilots to testify told a New York court on Wednesday.
David Rodgers recalled how he flew Epstein on thousands of flights between 1991 and 2019, and Ms Maxwell joined him on hundreds of those trips.
Mr Rodgers said his flight logs showed Ms Maxwell and Epstein had travelled on the disgraced financier’s recently-purchased Hawker Siddeley HS 125 on 26 July.
Maxwell trial: Pilot describes flying alleged victims on Epstein plane
Prosecution expected to rest this week after final witnesses
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pictured lounging at Queen’s Balmoral cabin in trial exhibit
An image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arm-in-arm at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.
The image, believed to have been taken in 1999, shows Epstein and Ms Maxwell lounging on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the grounds of the sprawling royal home in the Scottish Highlands.
Epstein’s arm is outstretched on the bench behind Ms Maxwell, who has one of her hands draped across his legs.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein pictured lounging at Queen’s Balmoral cabin
The couple visited the estate as guests of Prince Andrew in 1999
How Ghislaine Maxwell met Jeffrey Epstein
She spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents.
Now British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to stand trial in a New York courtroom on sex trafficking charges, and faces decades behind bars if convicted. The trial is set to begin on Monday, 29 November.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Most explosive revelations so far from inside the courtroom
Follow The Independent’s day-by-day coverage of Ghislaine Maxwell trial and the most explosive revelations about the alleged sex trafficking carried out by the British socialite with her partner, the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world, a vociferous defence of the maligned socialite have consumed the trial so far, Bevan Hurley writes
Epstein has become an emblem of evil in the years since his arrest on underage sex abuse and trafficking charges. He and Ms Maxwell, the “older, purportedly respectable woman”, were “partners in crime”, equally culpable in the prosecution’s telling for the unspeakable crimes that had allegedly been committed.
Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial brought back a phrase we should never use again
Vocabulary has a role to play in how we view convicted sex offender Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking racket that operated for years with girls far below the duo’s age.
Margot Mifflin explains here why we need to get rid of “underage girls” term.
The Ghislaine Maxwell trial has revived a meaningless term that needs to be abolished: “underage girls.” By definition, girls are children, and children are underage.
The phrase implies that some “girls” are old enough to have sex with adults who aren’t criminals. Call them children, teens, teenage girls, or minors, and call the crime committed against them what it is: sexual abuse.
Not “sex with an underage girl.”
Foot rubs and passionate kisses on yachts and private jets: Intimate Epstein photo album reveals his relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell
Prosecutors on Wednesday released intimate, never-before-seen photos of Ghislaine Maxwell, revealing her close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The pair was seen in the photos kissing and embracing on yachts, private jets and at black tie events. Several others showed Ms Maxwell giving Epstein a foot massage.
On Tuesday, FBI analyst Kimberly Meder testified that the photos were found on CDs taken during a raid of Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019.
Former boyfriend of Epstein’s accuser says he waited for an hour as girls met the sex offender
The former boyfriend of Epstein’s third accuser, going by the pseudonym “Shawn”, said he would drive three girls he knew to the disgraced late financier’s estate in Florida in the 1990s.
He said after dropping the girls off, he waited for about an hour in the car to pick them up. After they showed up with bills of $100, they would leave the estate.
“Shawn” was dating one of Epstein’s accusers Carolyn, who identified herself by her first name only and who testified in the high-profile sex trafficking racket this week in New York.
They would use the money Epstein gave her to support their drug habit, he told the court.
