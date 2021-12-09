✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Day 7

An image of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting togerhrer at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been released in the socialite’s sex-trafficking trial.

The image is thought to have been taken in 1999 and shows shows Epstein and Maxwell lounging sitting on a bench on the deck of a log cabin in the highlands of Scotland.

More details of alleged sexual abuse of teenage girls by Jeffrey Epstein and Ms Maxwell, his former partner, emerged on Wednesday when the former boyfriend of the third witness-accuser, Carolyn, corroborated many of the details of her testimony against Ms Maxwell when he took the stand in the morning.

The British socialite, who has been accused of luring and grooming girls and sending them to the convicted sex offender from the 1990s onwards, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ms Maxwell’s defence team said that she is being made the “scapegoat” for Epstein’s deeds.

Carolyn stated how she was greeted by Ms Maxwell when she visited Epstein’s Palm Beach house and was paid $300 for massaging Epstein. She said she had visited Epstein’s house more than 100 times and even up to three times a week when she was 14-18 years old and something sexual happened on each occasion.

The prosecution reiterated that they intend to rest their case this week, wrapping up arguments from their side in a trial that was expected to last five to six weeks. This has reportedly caught the defence team off guard as they try to ‘hustle’ witnesses to testify.