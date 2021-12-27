Liveupdated1640604397

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Jury to resume deliberations today as socialite spends birthday in prison

Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell trial here

Namita Singh
Monday 27 December 2021 11:26
Ghislaine Maxwell was dangerous predator, prosecutor says

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to resume deliberations on Monday as it enters the third day of talks after hearing over two dozen witnesses over three weeks.

Jurors ended their second day of deliberation last Wednesday before breaking for holidays. US District judge Alison J Nathan told jurors that strict coronavirus protocols will be in place on Monday when they reconvene, including wearing hospital-grade masks. This, keeping in view a rise in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Ms Maxwell, considered to be convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s close affiliate and former partner, spent her 60th birthday in prison. The British socialite has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her and has said she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein’s acts as he is no longer alive.

The life of the British socialite accused of sex trafficking for Jeffrey Epstein

The jury in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to resume later today after breaking for the Christmas weekend.

My colleague Joe Sommerlad has put together this overview of the British socialite’s life, from her Oxford childhood as the youngest of nine born to disgraced newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, to her first encounter with Epstein and subsequent arrest last year.

A timeline of the Ghislaine Maxwell case

Daughter of disgraced British press baron on trial in New York

Chiara Giordano27 December 2021 11:26
Most explosive revelations from the trial

Ms Maxwell, considered to be a close affiliate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s, has been accused of grooming, luring and recruiting teenage girls to have sex with the disgraced American financier over decades.

She has been charged with one each count of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts. She has denied all the charges.

My colleague Bevan Hurley reports on how the case unfolded during the 12 days of testimony.

Most explosive revelations from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world, a vociferous defence of the maligned socialite have consumed the trial so far, Bevan Hurley writes

Namita Singh27 December 2021 07:19
How did Epstein die and what is the controversy around his death?

Epstein died on 10 August inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he was confined ahead of a pending trial for allegedly recruiting dozens of teen girls to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends. He was facing up to 45 years in prison if he was convicted.

Authorities ruled the death suicide, after he was found with a noose made out of a bedsheet.

However, there is skepticism around the death of the 66-year-old, with speculations running rampant that he did not kill himself. His lawyer said that Epstein did seem like a “despairing, despondent, suicidal person”.

Investigators are still examining what happened to the disgraced financier two years after his death, reports Josh Marcus.

What happened to Jeffrey Epstein?

Investigators are still examining what happened to Epstein two years after his death

Namita Singh27 December 2021 07:07
Jurors to meet under stricter covid protocols

The jurors are likely meet under stricter covid protocols on Monday as the US District Judge Alison J Nathan has earlier on Wednesday warned them to protect themselves against the coronavirus infection which is seeing a surge in the New York City.

The judge said the Manhattan federal courthouse will be under stricter protocols when they reconvene as she advised jurors to wear hospital-grade masks.

“I need you all here and healthy on Monday,” she said.

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, 21 December 2021

(AP)
Namita Singh27 December 2021 04:30
Jury to resume third day of deliberations

The jury will resume the third day of deliberations in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday. The jurors finished the second full day of deliberations last Wednesday without a verdict before breaking for the Christmas holiday.

They have so far considered the matter for over 16 hours.

A courthouse police officer stands at the top of the steps to the New York City Federal Courthouse in the Southern District of New York

(PA Wire)
Namita Singh27 December 2021 04:06
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial for 27 December 2021.

Namita Singh27 December 2021 03:40

