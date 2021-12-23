✕ Close Court hears four women met Ghislaine Maxwell as teens, accusing her as adults

The jury in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial has asked to take a break in deliberations over the holiday weekend and resume for a fourth day on Monday, 27 December.

As the third day drew to a close on Wednesday, Judge Alison Nathan asked jurors if they would like to continue tomorrow. Their reply was: “No, thank you.”

The jury is now expected to resume deliberations next week, meaning Ms Maxwell will spend her 60th birthday - which falls on Christmas - behind bars.

Wednesday’s proceedings were far quieter than Tuesday, when jurors requested the transcripts of testimony from women who accused Ms Maxwell of setting them up as teenagers for sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Later they asked for more details related to Carolyn, who said she was 14 in 2002 when Epstein first abused her and that Maxwell once touched her nude body while she prepared to give Epstein an erotic massage.