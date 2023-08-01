Rex Heuermann - latest: Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect to face court as wife pleads for privacy
Heuermann will appear at Suffolk County Court on Tuesday morning
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is set to appear in court on Tuesday for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the bombshell case two weeks ago.
Mr Heuermann will face a hearing in the Suffolk County Court beginning at 8am, according to court records.
It comes days after Long Island authorities revealed a “massive amount” of evidence had been recovered from Mr Heuermann’s home in Massapequa - and after his now-estranged wife pleaded for privacy from the public and the media.
The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.
The women, all women in their 20s who were working as sex workers, went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along the stretch of a roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.
Mr Heuermann pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on 14 July, where he cried: “I didn’t do this.”
Serial killer suspect’s first words after arrest revealed
The Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect had a somewhat blase reaction when a group of plain-clothes police officers swooped on him in the heart of a busy Manhattan street and arrested him in connection to a chilling series of cold case murders, according to authorities.
Rex Heuermann was taken into custody on 13 July as he left the office of his architecture business in midtown Manhattan.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison later revealed the accused serial killer’s first words when officers descended on him.
Mr Harrison told NBC News that the 59-year-old married father-of-two was dismissive of the allegations – but then quickly lawyered up.
“He very much said, ‘What am I here for? I don’t know nothing of what you’re talking about,’” he said.
“He asked for a lawyer – and that was the end of the conversation,” he added.
As the 59-year-old was processed into Suffolk County Jail on a string of murder charges, sources told CNN he did have another chilling question – this time about his newfound notoriety.
“Is it in the news?” he asked.
Read more:
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect’s first words after arrest revealed
Police believe at least some of the murders took place inside the home Rex Heuermann shared with his family in Massapequa Park
‘Massive amount’ of evidence recovered from Heuermann home
A days-long search of Rex Heuermann’s Long Island home led to the seizure of a “massive amount” of evidence, authorities said last week.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the end of the search at a press conference on 25 July.
“There were a number of items of evidence but I’m not going to say especially where,” he said.
The DA also refused to comment on whether or not the search had uncovered any trophies taken from the victims or if there was evidence that items had been burned on the grounds of the home.
“There were a number of disturbances that were found in the ground but we don’t know what it is,” he said.
While he would not go into details about what was found, he did confirm that a “massive amount of evidence” had been recovered from the home which Mr Heuermann grew up in as a child – and which he went on to share with his wife of two decades, their daughter and his stepson until his sudden arrest.
Among the trove of evidence inside the “very cluttered” one-storey property, no human remains were discovered, the DA said.
However, he noted that it will take time for the crime lab to test the trove of items seized for the likes of blood, hairs, fibres or other trace evidence which could indicate whether victims were killed at the property.
‘My children cry themselves to sleep,’ says estranged wife
Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann, said her children “cry themselves to sleep” since their father’s arrest.
Ms Ellerup, 59, filed for divorce after Mr Heuermann was charged on 13 July with the murders of three women whose bodies were found on a stretch of Long Island shoreline more than a decade ago.
“I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” she told New York Post, detailing the anxieties she and her family has felt since police searched her Massapequa Park home.
“My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep.”
Who is Rex Heuermann?
Manhattan architect and married father-of-two Rex Heuermann was taken into custody on the night of 13 July near his Midtown office.
Dramatic video captured him walking along a Manhattan road when he was suddenly surrounded by plainclothes officers and taken into custody.
The accused killer has been married twice and shares a 26-year-old daughter and stepson, with special needs, with his second wife.
Mr Heuermann is president of architecture firm RH Consultants & Associates, a company which he founded in 1994 and which his adult daughter also works for.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Rex Heuermann: Who is serial killer suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann? Rachel Sharp reports
Long Island police dodge questions about crucial piece of evidence
Investigators in Long Island have dodged questions about a crucial piece of evidence believed to have been found inside the family home of Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney was grilled in a press conference on Tuesday about the chilling alleged discovery of a mattress inside a huge vault in the basement of his home in Massapequa Park.
The DA repeatedly refused to confirm or deny the existence of the potentially harrowing piece of evidence but did confirm the existence of the walk-in underground vault beneath the property that he shared with his family.
“The vault is big enough to walk into and it’s in the basement,” he said, adding that “like the rest of the house, [the vault] was cluttered”.
When pressed about the mattress and whether anything other than firearms were found inside the vault, he doubled down and said “I’m not going to speak on that”.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Long Island police dodge questions about evidence in Rex Heuermann home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says a ‘massive amount of evidence’ has been recovered from the suspect’s family home in Massapequa Park
What we know about the Gilgo Beach murders case
For around two decades, the sands and marshes of Long Island’s Gilgo Beach kept a dark secret.
A killer or killers roamed the locality, luring in escorts and sex workers and brutally murdering them.
Body after body was dumped along the shoreline, hidden for months and even years without being discovered.
Then, in 2010, a chilling 911 call made by a woman in fear for her life led police to search the area.
What they discovered was far more horrifying than anyone could have imagined.
Over the next year, the remains of 11 victims – mainly female escorts – were discovered dumped in the area, plunging the Suffolk County community into terror.
But, the case went cold and no arrests were made, no suspects were named and there was no justice for the victims and their families.
That is, until the 13 July arrest of suspect Rex Heuermann.
Read Rachel Sharp’s explanation of the case:
How the Gilgo Beach serial killer turned the Long Island shore into a graveyard
More than a decade after 11 bodies were found dumped in Long Beach, married father of two and Manhattan-based architect Rex Heuermann is under arrest. Does this mean the hunt for the Gilgo Beach serial killer is finally over? Rachel Sharp reports
Rex Heuermann ‘ruled out’ as suspect in Atlantic City killings
Authorities have reportedly determined that Rex Heuermann is not connected to a series of unsolved murders in Atlantic City, New Jersey - quashing speculation that arose following his arrest in the Gilgo Beach case.
After Mr Heuermann was taken into custody on 13 July, authorities in Las Vegas, South Carolina, New Jersey and Connecticut have probed possible links between the accused serial killer and local cold cases.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told ABC News earlier this month that authorities were weighing an investigation against Mr Huermanna in connection with the Black Horse Pike Strangler case in Atlantic City. Similarly to the Gilgo Beach killing, the victims in the Garden State were also working as sex workers. Their bodies were found in a ditch in the Black Horse Pike hotel in 2006.
But Mr Harrison has now told The New York Post that he believes someone else is behind the Atlantic City murders.
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has more:
Police rule out link between Rex Heuermann and 2006 murders in Atlantic City
Police in Las Vegas, South Carolina, New Jersey and Connecticut have probed possible links between Rex Heuermann and local cold cases
Rex Heuermann’s wife pleads for privacy
The estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann has pleaded with the media to respect her family’s privacy.
Asa Ellerup, 59, filed for divorce after Mr Heuermann was charged on 13 July with the murders of three women whose bodies were found on a stretch of Long Island shoreline more than a decade ago.
Police spent 12 days searching the family’s run-down home in Massapequa Park, which has since become a macabre landmark attracting hundreds of true crime enthusiasts and reporters.
The mother of two is yet to comment publicly on Mr Heuermann’s alleged murder spree, but in a statement released through her lawyers Macedonio & Duncan, she asked for space to “regain some normalcy”.
“On behalf of my family and especially my elderly neighbors, who have also had their lives turned upside down by the enormous police presence, in addition to the spectators, and news crews,” Ms Ellerup’s statement read.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has more:
Rex Heuermann’s wife pleads to be left alone after his arrest for Gilgo Beach murders
‘I am pleading with you all to give us space so that we may regain some normalcy in our neighborhood,’ Asa Ellerup said
Rex Heuermann to appear in court tomorrow morning
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is set to appear at a hearing in Suffolk County Court at 8am Tuesday.
It makes his first court appearance since he was arraigned on murder charges and pleaded not guilty in mid-July.
The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.
The women, all women in their 20s who were working as sex workers, went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along the stretch of a roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.
Mr Heuermann professed his innocence in his first court appearance as he was ordered held without bail.
The bail issue is likely to come up at Tuesday’s hearing.