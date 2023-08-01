✕ Close Search of Alleged Gilgo Beach Serial Killer's Home Ends

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann is set to appear in court on Tuesday for the first time since he pleaded not guilty in the bombshell case two weeks ago.

Mr Heuermann will face a hearing in the Suffolk County Court beginning at 8am, according to court records.

It comes days after Long Island authorities revealed a “massive amount” of evidence had been recovered from Mr Heuermann’s home in Massapequa - and after his now-estranged wife pleaded for privacy from the public and the media.

The 59-year-old suspect was arrested on 13 July and charged with six counts of murder in the deaths of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.

The women, all women in their 20s who were working as sex workers, went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along the stretch of a roadway in the Long Island shoreline community of Gilgo Beach.

Mr Heuermann pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance on 14 July, where he cried: “I didn’t do this.”