Rudy Giuliani makes bizarre appearance at Gilgo Beach murder suspect’s house

Rudy Giuliani made a bizarre appearance at the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home as investigators searched it following his arrest.

The former New York mayor was driven up to the property of suspect Rex Heuermann on Long Island as investigators continued to comb through it and remove items on Saturday.

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer sat in his car and chatted with police officers outside the property in the Massapequa Park neighbourhood before driving away.

Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, 19 May 2023, in Washington. (AP)

A spokesperson for Mr Giuliani told The New York Post that he was there to cover the case as part of a new livestream show.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani – one of the most effective federal prosecutors in American history – was on scene to cover this heinous crime as part of his hit new livestream show, ‘America’s Mayor Live’,” said Ted Goodman, Mr Giuliani’s political adviser.

“The mayor commends all involved in the case, but knows there is still work to be done in order to deliver justice.”

Mr Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.

New York State police officers carry out a large item as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP)

The women are among the “Gilgo Four” whose bodies were found along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010.

Court documents state that Mr Heuermann is also the “prime suspect” in the murder of the fourth woman in that group, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he is not facing charges related to her death.

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriffâs Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP)

Mr Heuermann, a Manhattan architect who lives in Long Island’s Nassau County, just across the bay from the location the bodies were discovered, was arrested on Friday.

He was taken into custody more than a decade after the first set of remains was discovered on Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County.

The remains of 11 victims have so far been discovered, and investigations into the other deaths are ongoing.