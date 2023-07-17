✕ Close Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Long Island police have been searching a storage unit in connection to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann following his bombshell arrest on Thursday.

Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville late on Sunday night, according to News 12 Long Island.

Over the weekend, investigators combed through the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park in connection to the unsolved murders looking for evidence and possible trophies from the killings. At one point, a trove of firearms was seized from the family property.

Mr Heuermann, a 59-year-old Long Island native, was taken into custody on Thursday night and charged with three of the murders which have haunted Gilgo Beach for more than a decade.

Court records show the Manhattan architect was linked to the killings with the help of a discarded pizza box, a trove of burner phones, and his wife’s hair which was found on a victim’s body.

He was charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello. He pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.