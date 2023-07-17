Gilgo Beach murders – live: Long Island police search storage unit connected to suspected killer Rex Heuermann
Follow the latest news on the Gilgo Beach murders as police continue to search for evidence tying Rex Heuermann to the killings
Long Island police have been searching a storage unit in connection to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann following his bombshell arrest on Thursday.
Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville late on Sunday night, according to News 12 Long Island.
Over the weekend, investigators combed through the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park in connection to the unsolved murders looking for evidence and possible trophies from the killings. At one point, a trove of firearms was seized from the family property.
Mr Heuermann, a 59-year-old Long Island native, was taken into custody on Thursday night and charged with three of the murders which have haunted Gilgo Beach for more than a decade.
Court records show the Manhattan architect was linked to the killings with the help of a discarded pizza box, a trove of burner phones, and his wife’s hair which was found on a victim’s body.
He was charged with three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello. He pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.
Police confirmed to the local outlet that the search was in relation to the investigation into the architect’s alleged connection to the murders of at least three women.
The storage unit is just two miles from the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park.
Truck seized from Gilgo Beach murders suspect’s house as neighbour describes ‘very quiet family’
Neighbours congregated in shock in Massapequa Park on Friday after the arrest of long-time resident Rex Heuermann in connection with the Gilgo Beach murders, looking on as police loaded and hauled away a black pickup truck and another large, tarped-over piece of evidence on flatbeds.
The Independent’s Sheila Flynn reports:
Truck seized from Gilgo Beach murders suspect's home as shocked neighbours look on
Shocked neighbors watched as police carted off a pickup and tarped evidence on flatbed trucks after suspect’s Friday arrest
WATCH: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect
Map showing sites where victims of Gilgo Beach killer were found along Ocean Parkway in Suffolk County, Long Island,
Neighbour says Gilgo Beach murders suspect was ‘very quiet'
One long-time neighbor of the Heuermanns, who has lived a few doors down from the family for more than two decades, told The Independent on Friday that the suspect, his wife and two children were “a very quiet family” who made “no imprint at all” on the local community.
“Basically, we never had any contact with him ... living here 22 years and never said two words to him,” she said – while quick to point out that “one bad apple doesn’t spoil the bunch” in a “great neighbourhood.”
Manhattan architect, family man and accused serial killer
His Manhattan business describes him as a registered architect with over 30 years’ experience.
His neighbours describe him as a “family man” living with his wife and two children in a tight-knit community in Suffolk County.
But now authorities are describing him as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer who unleashed terror along the shores of Long Island more than a decade ago.
Who is Rex Heuermann?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Rex Heuermann: Who is serial killer suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann? Rachel Sharp reports
Billy Baldwin reveals unlikely connection to Gilgo Beach murders suspect
Billy Baldwin has revealed he has an unlikely connection to suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann – following the shock arrest of the architect and married father-of-two.
The actor took to Twitter on Friday to announce his shock that his high school classmate had been arrested on suspicion of carrying out up to 11 unsolved murders on Long Island.
“Woke up this morning to learn that the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect was my high school classmate Rex Heuermann,” he tweeted.
“Berner High School Massapequa, New York Class of 1981 Married, two kids, architect. “Average guy… quiet, family man.” Mind-boggling… Massapequa is in shock. 23andMe strikes again???”
Rex Heuermann insists on his innocence, attorney says
Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann appeared in court on Friday as he insisted on his innocence.
Mr Heuermann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello — all sex workers in their 20s who disappeared in the Massapequa Park area in Long Island before their bodies were found during a separate missing person investigation in 2010.
The architect, a married father of two who lives in Massapequa Park and works in Manhattan, reportedly broke down in tears during his court appearance. He pleaded not to three counts of first-degree murder and three of second-degree murder.
“We just got appointed on this case. There’s not much I can tell you folks at this point in time,” his attorney, Michael Brown, told reporters, according to NBC. “I will say to you folks that it’s extremely circumstantial in nature. In terms of speaking to my client, the only thing I can tell you that he did say, as he was in tears, was ‘I didn’t do this.’”
Mr Heaurmann was walked out of the courthouse in handcuffs and wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. He was held without bail as prosecutors had previously sought, citing his alleged recent searches for “sadistic materials, child pornography, images of the victims and their relatives.”
Gilgo Beach murders were the subject of 2020 Netflix film ‘Lost Girls’
A suspect has been taken into custody on New York‘s Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.
The case has drawn immense public attention since human remains were found along a New York beach highway more than a decade ago.
The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls.”
Rex Heuermann was taken into custody late Thursday and investigators were at a Massapequa home connected to the case on Friday.