Gilgo Beach murders - live: Long Island police identify Jane Doe 7 but won’t comment on link to Rex Heuermann
Follow live updates on the Gilgo Beach serial killing case as Long Island police give press conference revealing identity of Fire Island Jane Doe following Rex Heuermann’s arrest
Search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home ends
The Gilgo Beach murders victim previously known only as Jane Doe 7 has finally been identified more than 26 years after her partial remains were first discovered along the Long Island shores.
In a press conference on Friday, Long Island officials announced that they had identified the victim as Karen Vergata.
Vergata, a 34-year-old woman, was last seen alive in Manhattan in 1996 while working as an escort.
Police refused to take any questions and would not comment on whether or not she is linked to serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.
This comes as prosecutors have asked the court to obtain a swab of DNA from Mr Heuermanna and as his wife broke her silence in her first interview since his shock arrest to reveal she is filled with “anxiety” and their two children “cry themselves to sleep” every night over the horror case.
Mr Heuermann, 59, was arrested on 13 July and charged with the murders of Amber Castello, Megan Waterman and Melissa Barthelemy. He is also the main suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ killing.
The women all went missing in 2009 and 2010 before their remains were found along Gilgo Beach.
Police refuse to confirm or deny link to Rex Heuermann
In the press conference Vergata’s identity, Suffolk County officials refused to take any questions.
The briefing was over in mere minutes and they would not comment on whether or not the victim is linked to serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann.
So far, Mr Heuermann is charged with the murders of three of the 11 victims whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach. He is also suspected in a fourth.
Fire Island Jane Doe has been identified as Karen Vergata
Fire Island Jane Doe has been identified as Karen Vergata.
She is pictured here:
Long Island officials holding press conference
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney and other New York officials are holding a press conference to provide an update in the Gilgo Beach murders case.
WATCH LIVE HERE: Long Island officials hold press conference to announce update in Gilgo Beach case
PICTURED: Map shows locations where 11 victims’ remains were found along Gilgo Beach
Who is Rex Heuermann?
His Manhattan business describes him as a registered architect with over 30 years’ experience.
His neighbours describe him as a “family man” living with his wife and two children in a tight-knit community in Suffolk County.
But now authorities are describing him as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer who unleashed terror along the shores of Long Island more than a decade ago.
So who is Rex Heuermann?
Rex Heuermann: Who is serial killer suspect in Gilgo Beach murders
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann? Rachel Sharp reports
What we know about Jane Doe 7:
Long Island officials are expected to announce the identity of a currently unnamed Gilgo Beach murders victim in a press conference today.
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney and other New York officials have scheduled a press conference for 10.30am ET on Friday morning to announce new details over the murders.
A senior law enforcement source told NBC New York that investigators have been able to identity another victim – previously referred to as Jane Doe 7 or Fire Island Jane Doe.
The breakthrough comes almost three decades after some of her remains were first discovered.
It was 20 April 1996 when the woman’s legs were found wrapped in plastic at Davis Park on Fire Island’s Blue Point Beach.
Almost exactly 15 years later on 11 April 2011, the woman’s skull was then found off Ocean Parkway during the search for Gilgo Beach victims. The skull was located close to the remains of another also unidentified victim – Jane Doe 3, also known as Peaches.
To this day, investigators have been unable to identify Jane Doe 7, saying only that she was a white woman aged 18 to 50 years old who had several scars including evidence of surgery on her left ankle.
New victim identified, sources say
Daughter of Happy Face Killer launches GoFundMe for Gilgo Beach murders suspect’s wife
The daughter of the notorious Happy Face Killer has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the wife of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann “start her new life”.
Melissa Moore announced her decision to try to help Asa Ellerup as she compared their experiences discovering that a close family member had spent years leading a “double life” as an alleged serial killer.
“Today, I have an opportunity to use my voice to help Asa, who isn’t in a place to speak about the terror and horror she and her family are experiencing at this moment,” she said.
Read the full story:
Happy Face Killer’s daughter launches GoFundMe for Gilgo Beach suspect’s wife
Melissa Moore is the daughter of Keith Hunter Jesperson, the serial killer who terrorised the US in the early 1990s