Investigations into the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann have expanded all across the US, with police forces in Las Vegas and South Carolina confirming their involvement in the case.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told The Independent on Wednesday that they are reviewing unsolved murder and missing persons cases around Sin City after becoming aware that the suspect in three murders in Long Island owns a time share property in the area.

“We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” the department said.

Meanwhile, over in South Carolina, Chester County Sheriff’s Office said that they were looking for evidence to assist New York officials.

Mr Heuermann owns a property in Chester next to his brother Craig. The pickup at the centre of the murder investigation was seized from his brother’s home this week.

So far, Mr Heuermann, 59, is charged with the murders of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010, and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.