Gilgo Beach murders – live: Rex Heuermann probe spreads to Vegas and South Carolina as escort speaks out
Follow the latest news on the Long Island serial killer (LISK) case as police continue to search for evidence implicating Rex Heuermann
Investigations into the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann have expanded all across the US, with police forces in Las Vegas and South Carolina confirming their involvement in the case.
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told The Independent on Wednesday that they are reviewing unsolved murder and missing persons cases around Sin City after becoming aware that the suspect in three murders in Long Island owns a time share property in the area.
“We are aware of Rex Heuermann’s connection to Las Vegas. We are currently reviewing our unsolved cases to see if he has any involvement,” the department said.
Meanwhile, over in South Carolina, Chester County Sheriff’s Office said that they were looking for evidence to assist New York officials.
Mr Heuermann owns a property in Chester next to his brother Craig. The pickup at the centre of the murder investigation was seized from his brother’s home this week.
So far, Mr Heuermann, 59, is charged with the murders of three women who vanished between 2007 and 2010, and is the prime suspect in a fourth murder.
Netflix 2020 documentary ‘Lost Girls’ delved into Gilgo Beach murders
Most of the Gilgo Beach murders victims were young women who had been sex workers.
Their deaths long stumped investigators, and the mystery fueled immense public attention and led to a 2020 Netflix film, “Lost Girls.”
A two-hour documentary also aired on A&E that year, and the deaths were covered on CBS’ “48 Hours.”
This is what the Gilgo Beach mruders suspect asked police after his arrest
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann had just one chilling question for jail officials following his arrest last week, it has been revealed.
As the 59-year-old married father-of-two was processed into Suffolk County Jail on a string of murder charges, sources told CNN he was curious about his newfound notoriety.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Court documents have revealed that over the last year between March 2022 and June 2023, Heuermann repeatedly looked online for updates in the investigation – and details about the task force hunting him
Officials are ‘confident’ that Mr Heuermann will soon be charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is now expected to be charged with a fourth murder – as tips and evidence pour in following his shock arrest last week.
The 59-year-old married father-of-two – who has lived on Long Island his entire life and runs an architecture firm in Manhattan – was arrested on 13 July and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.
He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen alive in New York City in early June 2007.
All four women – known as the “Gilgo Beach Four” – worked as sex workers and vanished after going to meet clients.
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said on Monday that officials are “confident” that Mr Heuermann will soon be charged with the murder of Brainard-Barnes.
“We feel we can prove these three murders,” Mr Tierney told CNN.
“We’re also confident that we’re going to be able to eventually charge that fourth murder.”
The evidence linking Rex Heuermann to police
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
It's taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they've caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp's tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife's hair and a pizza crust. Rachel Sharp reports
Police believe suspect may have kept ‘trophy’ from crimes
Suffolk Police Officers executed a search warrant at a single unit at Omega Self Storage in Amityville late on Sunday night, according to PIX 11.
Police confirmed to the local outlet that the search was part of the investigation into the Manhattan architect’s alleged murders of at least three women whose bodies were found dumped on the shores of Gilgo Beach over a decade ago.
The storage unit is just two miles from the married father-of-two’s home in Massapequa Park which investigators have been combing for evidence – and possible trophies and body parts – linking him to the slayings.
“He’s a monster,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told PIX 11. “It was a very cluttered house. He was like a pack rat.”
Mother of Gilgo Beach murders victim hopes suspect ‘suffers at hands of other inmates’
Rex Heuermann, 59, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in the first degree and three in the second degree over the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.
The women are among the “Gilgo Four” whose bodies were found along a stretch of Ocean Parkway in Long Island in 2010.
“I’d like him to suffer at the hands of other inmates,” Lynn Barthelemy told NBC News on Friday. “Let him receive what the girls received.”
And she added: “Death is too good for him. It’s too easy.”
Court documents state that Mr Heuermann is also the “prime suspect” in the murder of the fourth woman in that group, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, though he is not facing charges related to her death.
Mr Heuermann, a Manhattan architect who lives in Massapequa Park in Long Island’s Nassau County, was arrested on Friday.
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriffâs Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
He was taken into custody more than a decade after the first set of remains was discovered on Gilgo Beach in Suffolk County.
The remains of 11 victims have so far been discovered, including Ms Barthelemy’s 24-year-old daughter, Melissa.
“Our family has suffered every day,” added Ms Barthelemy, who lives in upstate New York.
Who is Gilgo Beach suspect Rex Heuermann?
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
A Manhattan architect and father-of-two has been arrested in connection to one of the most infamous unsolved serial killer cases along the East Coast. So who really is Rex Heuermann? Rachel Sharp reports
‘They’re going through utter hell:’ BTK Killer’s daughter sympathises with Gilgo Beach suspect’s family
Kerri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who’d terrorised Kansas for more than three decades. Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother, she exclusively tells The Independent’s Sheila Flynn that she’s ‘heartbroken’ as another family comes to terms with a loved one’s arrest in the Long Island serial killer case.
EXCLUSIVE: Kerri Rawson was just 26 when her father was unmasked in 2005 as the BTK predator who'd terrorised Kansas for more than three decades. Now a victim advocate and 45-year-old mother, she tells Sheila Flynn that she's 'heartbroken' as another family comes to terms with a loved one's arrest in the Long Island serial killer case
Rex Heuermann’s lawyer says suspect is loving father and husband’
Mr Heuermann, 59, was ordered held without bail on Friday after pleading not guilty to six counts of murder over the deaths of Gilgo Beach murder victims Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman.
He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. The women, all sex workers in their 20s, were found within one-quarter mile of each other in December 2010 during a separate missing persons investigation in the Long Island community of Gilgo Beach.
The married father of two lived in Massapequa Park, where the victims were last seen, while his architecture consulting firm is located near the area in Midtown Manhattan, where taunting calls were made to the women’s families. His wife’s hair and his DNA evidence matched evidence found at the crime scene, while forensic analysis of his cellphone records and chilling online searches have further tied him to the crime, police said.
But despite the damning evidence, Mr Heuermann’s defence attorney says that his client is nothing but a “loving husband” and “devoted father”, also suggesting that the Suffolk County task force leading the investigation is ignoring “stronger leads.”
“Rex Heuermann is 59 years old with no prior criminal history,” criminal defence lawyer Michael Brown said in a statement to News 12 Long Island. “He is a loving husband to his wife of over 25 years and an involved and dedicated father to his daughter and stepson.
“There is nothing about Mr Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents.
“And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers.”