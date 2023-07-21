✕ Close Gilgo Beach: Police remove evidence from home of Long Island serial killer suspect

Detectives investigating the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island have said they believe at least one of the murders took place at the family home of suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, where he lived with his wife Asa Ellerup – who has just filed for divorce – and two adult children.

They note that the disappearances of the victims coincide with periods when Heurmann’s family were out of town, which would have given the alleged killer a controlled environment in which to carry out his atrocities.

The family are said to be “shocked” and “disgusted” after the affluent Long Island native, 59, was arrested on Thursday 13 July and charged with the murders of three women who worked as escorts.

It has now also emerged that his Manhattan-based architecture business was once hired for a project at the Trump Building in New York City.

Records from the city’s Department of Buildings obtained by real state publication The Real Deal show Mr Heuermann’s firm was hired by a third party for a $200,000 plumbing job on 40 Wall Street in 2018, although it is unclear whether Mr Heuermann himself ever visited the property.