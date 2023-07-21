Gilgo Beach murders – live: Investigators believe suspect Rex Heuermann killed victims in family home
Follow the latest news on the Long Island serial killer case as police continue to search for evidence implicating the Manhattan architect over string of escort deaths
Detectives investigating the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island have said they believe at least one of the murders took place at the family home of suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, where he lived with his wife Asa Ellerup – who has just filed for divorce – and two adult children.
They note that the disappearances of the victims coincide with periods when Heurmann’s family were out of town, which would have given the alleged killer a controlled environment in which to carry out his atrocities.
The family are said to be “shocked” and “disgusted” after the affluent Long Island native, 59, was arrested on Thursday 13 July and charged with the murders of three women who worked as escorts.
It has now also emerged that his Manhattan-based architecture business was once hired for a project at the Trump Building in New York City.
Records from the city’s Department of Buildings obtained by real state publication The Real Deal show Mr Heuermann’s firm was hired by a third party for a $200,000 plumbing job on 40 Wall Street in 2018, although it is unclear whether Mr Heuermann himself ever visited the property.
Officials are ‘confident’ that Mr Heuermann will soon be charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes
Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann is now expected to be charged with a fourth murder – as tips and evidence pour in following his shock arrest last week.
The 59-year-old married father-of-two – who has lived on Long Island his entire life and runs an architecture firm in Manhattan – was arrested on 13 July and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.
He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a fourth woman Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen alive in New York City in early June 2007.
All four women – known as the “Gilgo Beach Four” – worked as sex workers and vanished after going to meet clients.
Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said on Monday that officials are “confident” that Mr Heuermann will soon be charged with the murder of Brainard-Barnes.
“We feel we can prove these three murders,” Mr Tierney told CNN.
“We’re also confident that we’re going to be able to eventually charge that fourth murder.”
Gilgo Beach murders suspect’s firm carried out work at Trump Building
The Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect’s architecture business was hired for a 2018 project at the Trump Building in New York City, according to unearthed records.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco report:
Woman describes eerie Rex Heuermann ‘date’
Long Island resident and former escort Nicole Brass has since come forward with claims that she went on a date with Mr Heuermann sometime between 2014 and 2016.
Ms Brass, 34, first claimed in a TikTok video that she had met Mr Heuermann at a seafood restaurant in Port Jefferson and he then decided to bring up the Gilgo Beach murders while trying “to make it look just like someone who was very interested in the case”.
“It didn’t seem like somebody who feels bad when he talked about the victims. It seemed like somebody who really wanted to brag about what they did, but couldn’t,” Ms Brass told the Daily Beast.
“His body language shifted, and it seemed like he was having fun ... It was almost like he was visualising it in his head and getting off to what he was saying.”
The evidence that sealed Rex Heuermann’s arrest: Pizza crust, burner phones and his wife’s hair
It’s taken 13 years but Suffolk County Police finally say they’ve caught the serial killer who dumped his victims along the shores of Gilgo Beach – thanks to a pimp’s tip about his pickup truck, a stash of burner phones, his wife’s hair and a pizza crust.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Rex Heuermann is ‘traumatised’ by Gilgo Beach murders arrest, attorney says
Attorney Michael Brown told ABC News that he met the accused serial killer for the first time on Friday when he was arraigned on charges for murdering three women and dumping their bodies along the shores of Long Island.
He said that Mr Heuermann seemed normal in the meeting but was “traumatised” by the fact he had been taken into custody over the unsolved killings.
Read more:
Attorney John Ray says he hopes new task force reviews evidence in Shannan Gilbert’s case
Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011. Suffolk County authorities have previously said that they don’t believe Gilbert was a victim of the Gilgo Beach serial killer, or even that she was a victim of homicide.
However, an independent autopsy commissioned by her family ruled that she died by strangulation.
“We’ve insisted that she was murdered. We have overwhelming evidence that that is true,” John Ray, an attorney for the Gilbert family, told The Independent. “The police had taken bizarre position that she died of natural causes.”
He added: “We’re hoping now with the new task force with these great guys and new brains and excellent work of the District Attorney and the new Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.
“We’re hoping that they’re going to give it a look, a new look at the evidence with Shannan and investigate it as a murder.”
Rex Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup files for divorce
Rex Heuermann’s wife has filed for divorce just six days after New York police arrested her husband over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders.
Court records show that Asa Ellerup – the accused serial killer’s wife of two decades and mother of his children – filed a matrimonial complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The case – Asa Ellerup v Rex Heuermann – is listed as “uncontested”.
His family are said to have been left “shocked” and “disgusted” after the Long Island native, 59, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murders of three women.
Rex Heuermann’s wife had bizarre response to Gilgo Beach murders arrest as divorce filing revealed
The bizarre response of Rex Heuermann’s wife to news of his arrest in the Gilgo Beach murders has been revealed amid reports that she has filed for divorce.
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said during a sit-down interview with Fox News that Mr Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup had initially been shocked after learning her husband was linked to the murders of three women whose bodies were discovered in Gilgo Beach back in 2010.
“When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed. But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said, ‘OK, it is what it is,’” Mr Harrison said in the interview that aired on Thursday.
It comes as online court records show that Ms Ellerup, who has been married to the accused serial killer’s wife for two decades, filed a matrimonial complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. The filing – titled Asa Ellerup v Rex Heuermann – states that the divorce is “uncontested”.
How the Gilgo Beach serial killer turned the Long Island shore into a graveyard
More than a decade after 11 bodies were found dumped in Long Beach, married father of two and Manhattan-based architect Rex Heuermann is under arrest. Does this mean the hunt for the Gilgo Beach serial killer is finally over?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
