Girlfriend arrested as man found stabbed to death in luxury Miami condo

A woman was arrested by police after her boyfriend was found stabbed to death in a luxury Miami apartment complex.

Christian Obumseli, 27, suffered a single stab wound at the One Paraiso Residences in the Edgewater neighborhood and later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities say that a woman who identified herself as the victim’s girlfriend had called 911 to report the incident.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was detained and taken to a mental health institution under the state’s Baker Act, according to Newsweek.

The law allows police, a judge or mental health professional to involuntarily commit someone for a 72-hour mental health evaluation.

“We know that there was a physical altercation between them before he was stabbed,” said a police spokesperson.

“The case is still under investigation.”

The victim’s family told WFOR-TV that he had recently moved to Florida from Texas with his girlfriend.

A GoFundMe page set up by a family member described him as having “an infectious smile that could light up any room.”

“Christian was extremely compassionate with a desire always to uplift those around him,” the page states.“He did not deserve for his life to be cut short by a heinous act of violence.”

“He was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, would bring a smile to anyone,” friend Josh Ramsey told NBC Miami.

“These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary.

“We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this.”