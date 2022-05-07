Gunmen in minivan open fire on group of children at Maryland park

Surveillance video has captured the moment that two gunmen in a dark minivan open fire at a children’s playground in Maryland, wounding two boys.

Police released the footage in an appeal for information about the “unconscionable” attack at a park in District Heights, about 65kms east of Washington DC, at 6.20pm on Wednesday.

The van can be seen pulling up to a block on Alpine St, opposite a group of children sitting on the sidewalk.

As the first gunman leans out of a window on the passenger side of the van and starts firing, the terrified children flee.

Another man then emerges from a sliding rear door and fires over the van’s roof in the same direction.

A second car can be seen seen stopping a few meters down the road, and three men get out with guns drawn and fire at bystanders for a few seconds. Both vehicles then take off.

Children flee for their lives as a gunman opens fire at a Maryland park on Wednesday (Prince George’s County Police Department )

Police said two boys aged 14 and four years old suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Local resident Regina Johnson told WUSA9 her son had been walking their seven-year-old pet terrier Danger when they were caught in the crossfire, and the dog was fatally wounded.

In a statement, Major Trevel Watson, a commander with the Prince George’s County Police Department, said: “Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable.

“I assure this community and all residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm.”

Detectives release video of brazen shooting in the City of District Heights. More info: https://t.co/cdc9uAe67r pic.twitter.com/HZZS1kuLxP — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 6, 2022

After the shooting, an early education centre around a mile from the site of the shooting announced that it was closing because management felt the area was no longer safe for families.

SKC Early Education Center pwner Monica Campbell told parents in a letter announcing the closure that a shopping centre where they were located had no “visible security presence”.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department on 301-516-5201.