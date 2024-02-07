Harmony Montgomery’s father goes on trial for daughter’s murder: Live

✕ Close Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019’: Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

Adam Montgomery is finally going on trial in New Hampshire for the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony.

Harmony was last seen alive in late 2019 when she was living with her father, his wife Kayla Montgomery and the couple’s three children in a car after being evicted from their Manchester home.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for two years.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was arrested and charged with his daughter’s murder.

According to an affidavit, Kayla told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident in the car.

He then allegedly placed Harmony’s body in a cooler which he then snuck into his workplace freezer, before disposing of her remains at an unknown location in March 2020. Harmony’s remains have never been found.

Mr Montgomery, 34, is charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial, which is expected to last about three weeks, kicked off on Monday with jury selection.