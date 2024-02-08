Harmony Montgomery’s father to plead guilty to charges in murder trial: Live

✕ Close Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019’: Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

In a shock move, Harmony Montgomery’s father Adam has agreed to plead guilty to two charges in connection to his daughter’s disappearance and death.

Mr Montgomery’s trial is finally getting under way in New Hampshire, more than four years after five-year-old Harmony was last seen alive in late 2019.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, assault and witness tampering.

According to an affidavit, Kayla told police that her husband struck the little girl several times after she had a bathroom accident in the car. He then allegedly placed Harmony’s body in a cooler which he then snuck into his workplace freezer, before disposing of her remains in March 2020. Harmony’s remains have never been found.

Ahead of opening statements on Wednesday, Mr Montgomery confirmed to the judge that he plans to plead guilty to two charges: of abuse of corpse and falsifying evidence.

He has not pleaded guilty to murder and will continues to be tried on these other charges.